WATCH: 'Put errant Western Cape back on level 5'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Novel coronarivus a pandemic and has since started marshalling countries in response to this global health crisis. On March 5, South Africa recorded its first confirmed positive case of Covid-9 and as a precautionary measure a nationwide lockdown was implemented from March 26. The lockdown was planned to curb the spread of the virus as it had infected 927 people. Regulations were set. Among them were the restriction of non- essential movement by members of the public and gatherings of more than 50 people. During the lockdown period, the exponential transmission was observed throughout the country but the statistics clearly painted a gloomy picture for the Western Cape. As of May 1, the province accounted for 42% of the total number of infections and 48% of Covid-19 deaths in the country. The national stats placed the Western Cape at the epicentre of the virus, meaning residents are at greater risk than in any other province. While this does not absolve other provinces, it requires a behavioural change from residents of the Western Cape to avoid further transmissions and a different conversation about the virus. A relaxation of the restrictions was announced to commence on May 1, and citizens were warned to not disregard their role in “flattening the curve”.

The gradual opening of the economy was to be phased in through levels, with each level relaxing the restrictions. This inevitably invited unintended consequences of increased chances of local transmissions, thus defeating the purpose of the lockdown, particularly for the Western Cape, which had already recorded the highest number of infections and fatalities.

On the first day of level 4 of the Risk Adjusted Strategy, hundreds of people went to the Sea Point promenade, among other public areas, for a jog. This prompted various reactions and generated a lot of social media hype.

Residents are allowed to walk, cycle and run between 6am and 9am, within a 5km radius of your house. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Under Level 4 of the lockdown residents are allowed to walk, cycle and run between 6am and 9am, within a 5km radius of your house as long as you wear a mask, social distancing. Video: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency/ANA

Ordinarily, what the country saw that morning would have been a congregation of runners reconnecting with arguably the most preferred jogging environment (as the sun rises). It is something we would typically be less concerned about.

However, in a world dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and precisely the manner in which this virus gets transmitted, any gathering of large groups of people is astonishing and increases prospects of infections.

It does not take an expert to see that opening up the province’s public movement will lead to the multiplication of the virus. There is only one way to contain a virus such as Covid-19 - restrict human movement. It is for this reason that I believe the Western Cape must remain on Level 5 of the Risk Adjusted Strategy and intensify enforcement of the regulations to curb infections.

While the Western Cape Provincial Government must be commended for rigorous screening and testing, its role in responding to low levels of adherence to the lockdown regulations (both from companies and individuals) leaves a lot to be desired.

I am of the view that the reasoning which implies that the high infection rate in the province is due to the “rigorous screening and testing” is a misdiagnosis. On the contrary, I am convinced that the infection rate is proportional to the adherence to the lockdown regulation.

It is shocking that, even after provincial government identified retail stores and factories as sources of spiralling local transmissions, there’s no affirmation of its response to protect the workforce of the province or consequences for companies responsible for more infections.

During the lockdown, local malls remained open and streets were scattered with members of the public with close to no enforcement of the lockdown regulations.

The Western Cape has recorded a consistent drastic increase of new Covid-19 cases for more than 10 days. This should be reason enough for the province to observe level 5 and avoid any possible further infections. The restricted public movement needs to be accompanied by heightened enforcement of the regulations to ensure that infections are combated.

Moving to level 4 allows for more industries to operate, allowing more people to go to work and opening up more products that were previously restricted as non-essential.

This increases the likelihood of public movement, which is proportional to the risk of infections. One ponders whether the Western Cape should have gone into level 4 of the Risk Adjusted Strategy.

* Zuko Mndayi is the South African Youth Council Western Cape provincial secretary. He writes in his personal capacity.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.