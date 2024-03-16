Water Month a call to South Africa to be water-wise

During this year’s National Water Month in March, South Africans are encouraged to continue to use water sparingly and conserve it in their households. Water Month, an expansion of World Water Day, is observed annually on March 22 to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

The National Water Month theme for this year is “Leveraging Water for Peace”, which encourages communities to use water as a tool for peace when co-operating over this precious shared resource. South Africa will commemorate National Water Week from March 21-27, with advocacy programmes focusing on educating and conscientising all South Africans to make a difference by changing the way they use, consume and manage water in their lives. March is also Human Rights Month, and the Constitution guarantees every person’s right to have access to sufficient water. As water is a basic right, the Department of Water and Sanitation is working tirelessly through infrastructure development and management of water resources to ensure South Africa is water-secure.

The department is also co-operating with neighbouring countries that share water resources with South Africa to ensure the equitable and sustainable use of water resources for the benefit of current and future generations. The department is determined to find innovative solutions to ensure water security and conservation, as well as reduce the severity of pollution, climate change, and floods and droughts. Mzansi, it is imperative that we always remember that South Africa is a water-scarce country.

As we commemorate this month as National Water Month, let us continue to be water-wise by using this precious resource efficiently. * Nthabiseng Dhlamini, Communicator at the National Department of Water & Sanitation. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.