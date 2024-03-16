We must invest in women to accelerate progress

Education might not ensure a woman’s path out of poverty but a lack of education will probably impede her chances of accessing economic opportunities. Beyond learning through practical experiences, literacy is crucial to accessing new skills. In South Africa, literacy rates are lagging behind those of the rest of the world – with some reports suggesting that 6.8% fewer girls in South Africa can read at levels comparable to their global peers.

Reading broadens the mind by introducing readers to situations and contexts they might not encounter daily, nurturing critical reasoning, and creating learning opportunities. Writing complements this by giving individuals a platform to articulate and document their unique viewpoints, strengthening their voice and influence. It is fitting that organisations like the Fundza Literacy Trust understand the power of reading and writing by offering women and girls a platform to train and amplify their voices through these skills. Fundza is one of the many organisations trying to shore up women’s access to user-generated reading materials by providing a zero-rated platform that any girl with a smartphone or internet connection can access. The journey to understanding the complex realities women and girls face in South Africa, extends beyond the observance of designated holidays. It requires an ongoing commitment to listen and integrate their diverse experiences into the broader societal narrative.

Establishing digital and physical safe spaces provides a critical platform for women and girls to voice their stories, air grievances, and share their wisdom. This isn’t just about solidarity; it’s about fostering a culture where every woman and girl has the opportunity to be heard, recognised, and valued – for the collective advancement of society. * Lea-Anne Moses Executive Director, Fundza Literacy Trust. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.