We must urgently prioritise reading with understanding at our schools

It is very sad to read in national newspapers in May 2023 that, in 2021, South Africa’s Grade 4 students did so badly in the international Grade 4 Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study (Pirls) examination. It was reported 81% of South African Grade 4 students could not read with understanding. Who is to blame for these poor results? Is it the teachers in Grade 4 or the national Department of Basic Education? South Africa must at least be commended for taking part in this test. These disturbing results must be attended to immediately.

In 1994, we all realised we needed to transform the apartheid educational system. Many called for the transformation of the educational system, which would ensure that students perform well academically and in other aspects of school life. The new government introduced Outcomes Based Education (OBE) in Grade 1 in 1998. This system was said to be the answer to South Africa’s problems in education. Professor Jonathan Jansen made the prediction soon after that OBE would fail in South Africa for seven reasons. I made this point in several articles that unless teachers paid attention to sounds (phonetics) in getting students to read, the students would struggle to read and understand. Many of us, including myself, did not realise the emphasis put on memorising words in OBE and not on sounding words, which would create so many learning problems in schools for the students.

A teacher, Mrs Jean Charles, who taught at the foundation phase pre1998, gave me her workbook in which she wrote out her lesson plans indicating the sounds she would teach her students to help them read. A teacher at high school, Mr Fred Coker, would stop teaching, tell a student to read aloud from the Life Sciences’ textbook in class, and ask the student to explain what they had just read in their own words – reading with understanding. Reading is a serious problem in our schools. It is a matter that teachers at every school must address. I remember in 1984 going to Groote Schuur Hospital and seeing reading sites on which national newspapers were attached. I immediately had these newspaper sites installed at the school where I taught. I found many students reading these newspapers. I believe the Education Department must do everything in its power to assist schools in getting students to read with understanding. But, more importantly, the teachers must take responsibility for teaching young people to read fluently and with understanding. Not doing so would result in South Africa never performing well internationally in reading.

It is a very enriching experience when we see our students reading with insight and speaking well. * Brian Isaacs. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.