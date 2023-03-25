We need action, not words, as South Africans are tired of the stupidity and corruption

Recently the government said we might buy power from Tanzania. For decades we heard politicians say many things and believed them. After turning 50 and doing a study, I grasped how uneducated many politicians really are. It is not conceit but years of experience and working inside “realpo litik” that gave rise to my mistrust.

When you spend decades with politicians and witness them advising others and you know the person is uneducated and unqualified, it is hard not to be distrustful. For example, after 20 years in the government, I am invited to national meetings but only attend on Skype, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. I do not fly anywhere as I realised the wastage involved in going to meetings where nothing really happens. I suggest government holds all meetings on Skype/Zoom/Teams as those who fly at taxpayers’ expense would not do so if they were asked to pay 20% of that account.

Many who attain high-office believe they have a right to entertainment at taxpayers’ expense and enjoy flying around with free food and lodging. This is why Parliament looks like a retirement and frail-care facility. Why give up perks when you do little work and the prospect of employment elsewhere is zero since MPs enjoy safety and security etc? I suspect many MPs secretly despise ordinary folk. This is the only likely explanation to clarify years of increased load shedding, unemployment, violent crime and failure to deliver essential services. Our politicians hate the people of South Africa. The disrespect from the African youth towards elderly Africans in Parliament offends many, including myself, but the futility of those in power is becoming more apparent. Anyone who witnesses the living conditions of the African majority will sympathise with those who exist like 18th century slaves.

During apartheid, we had the largest and best economy, military and infrastructure in Africa. Our ANC-led government ruined our economy, safety and security, and infrastructure, and now wants to import power from Tanzania whose people fled to South Africa in their millions to escape poverty. Our political elite is arrogant and their malice for locals has turned to mockery and hate. Many of our problems are created by our political elite, including load shedding. Eskom was a global success until African politicians allowed their friends and families to steal at Eskom. Now everyone suffers. We cannot allow criminals, protected by politicians, to destroy our nation. If we deport all foreigners we could have 10 million fewer people to supply with electricity, water and security as many foreigners are criminals. We need action, not words, as South Africans are tired of the stupidity and corruption.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus