We need transparency on those Covid-19 donations

We have heard from President Cyril Ramaphosa about a national shutdown. My questions are: 1. How much preparation has been done? 2. Have we copied what other progressive countries have done? I am perturbed at the rate this virus is spreading in our country.

We have heard days before about this and instead of preparing to counter it, we did little or nothing.

In a radio show on 22nd of March, we heard also of one gentleman who had a sojourn to Cuba via France. He was infecte,d but slipped through back to the country without being tested from arrivals at the airport and went straight home. He had to pay for his test. I respect this gentleman for his courage and honesty for doing such and informing the nation about this.

Now our government is doing a lot, but it seems as if we are taking a different route to solving this problem. What we do must be really effective because the number is rising everyday.

There is a fund that is in place and people have began to put in finance. Now billions have started to pour in for a service that good Samaritans are wishing to be delivered to people. The Samaritans wish it would reach the deserving beneficiaries.

The president has said that the fund will be administered by reputable people.

My questions about this are:

Who is administering this fund?

Why is the president not transparent?

Can we be updated on where the funds went and for what purposes?

Are we able to stop the spread of this virus and manage it now?

What other preparations are being done now that this virus is in our country to counter it?

I’m not a politician and not in authority but a citizen of my country who has experienced a lot of pain and suffering for our emancipation. I would love to know if can be answered. I am still positive about our country.

* Tamsanqa Makayi, Delft.

** The views e-9xpressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.