Western Cape, a shining beacon in a sea of graft

I’m not particularly surprised by the growing number of people in the Western Cape who want to declare their independence from the rest of South Africa. It’s not only because of the culture of corruption everywhere else, but the fact that nothing the Western Cape does is ever acknowledged by our political leaders up in the North. It was recently announced on television news, for example, that the auditor-general had found more than 90% of the country’s municipalities had made a complete mess of their finances. They had simply wasted their money, appointing incompetent officials and awarding irregular contracts to pals and generally kept no proper records. In the whole country, only 20 municipalities out of more than 200 had achieved a clean audit. What the TV news failed to mention was that 13 of those properly-run municipalities are here in the Western Cape. Officially one does not praise the Cape. Officially we’re the nasty DA-controlled province. In the Cape Argus, some days after the initial story was broadcast on TV, we quoted the auditor-general as saying there had been a “massive improvement” in service delivery in the Western Cape. The Cape was doing fine. The TV programmes left that bit out.

I don’t want to leave the rest of South Africa. I have always loved my country. But I am immensely proud of my province. We Cape people can hold our heads high. We actually pay our debts and give value for money when most of the rest of the country routinely steals every cent the tax-payers offer. The country’s leaders don’t like this.

They are quick to focus on every incident of injustice and violence in the WP, making sure the smallest of our sins make TV news headlines, while dozens of farmers in other parts of the country are murdered with scarcely a passing mention.

South Africa has the great “honour” of being officially rated as one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Maybe we Cape people should do more to spread the word that not all South Africans are crooks. Down here at the bottom end of the country there’s a place populated by reasonably honest people. Oh, what’s the use? When the head is sick nobody cares whether the feet are healthy.

Last Laugh

Johnny was invited to the annual dinner of the Comedians’ Club by his friend, who was a professional entertainer.

Halfway through the dinner one of the members stood up and shouted “206!”

To Johnny’s surprise everybody in the room roared with laughter.

“What are they laughing at?” he asked.

His friend explained that the comedians knew all the jokes so well they gave them numbers, then instead of having to tell the whole joke all they had to do was mention the number and they were reminded of it.

“May I try telling one?” asked Johnny.

His friend nodded and Johnny stood up and shouted: “Seventy six.”

There was a stony silence.

Johnny asked in embarrassment: “what did I do wrong?”

“Racist jokes aren’t very popular right now,” said the friend.

