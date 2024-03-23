Western Cape has lowest inequality in South Africa

The article titled, “WC tables R255.29 billion budget for poor, vulnerable” refers. Over the 2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the R255.29 billion budget places the 7.4 million residents of this province, our vulnerable communities and future generations, at the very centre of decision making. This is not a “newfound love”, as the ANC may claim.

It is a fact that with the right policies, that attract and incentivise investment, and that support and enable the private sector – with expertly designed and implemented plans and through determined action – we can cut unemployment and lift many more people out of poverty and into prosperity. The results of this approach are there for all to see. The most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey confirmed that the Western Cape continues to have: The lowest unemployment rate in SA, at 20.3%; the lowest expanded unemployment rate in SA, at 25.6%; the highest employment to population rate in SA, at 55.0%; and, the highest Labour Force Participation Rate in SA, at 69.0%. Over the past five years, 78.9% of the net jobs created across the whole of South Africa have been created right here in the Western Cape.

The hard evidence also shows that while inequality in the Western Cape is nowhere near the levels we want, there has been an encouraging declining trend over the past five years, with inequality as measured by the Gini Co-efficient, decreasing by 0.01 points between 2018 and 2022, to 0.59 points. This means that the Western Cape has the lowest inequality in the country, and we are progressively improving the lives of residents. This government will continue to plan carefully to build a province that works for all, and to protect and prioritise our children, who are our future, the elderly, for whom we must care, and the sick and vulnerable, because we are their safety nets. So that they, too, have an opportunity to succeed. We are a province that works and is at work, building a better future of jobs and dignity for all.

* Mireille Wenger Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC.