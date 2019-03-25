Students from Christchurch high schools light candles at a floral tribute at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Christchurch was beginning to return to a semblance of normalcy Tuesday. Streets near the hospital that had been closed for four days reopened to traffic as relatives and friends of Friday's shooting victims continued to stream in from around the world. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Terrorism has an amazing effect on humanity. Somehow, it makes our light shine brighter. It reveals us to ourselves, spotlighting unlikely heroes and unsuspected villains. It provides a platform for the world to see how political leadership and spiritual leadership are not mutually exclusive after all.

Terrorism happens when some part of us loses its way in darkness and sets out to destroy another part of us. Any attack by humans on humans is literally a cancerous incident: an organism turning on itself and destroying itself wilfully. Horror sweeps over the world; we are surprised.

But we should not be surprised.

We are a collective burdened by countless unhealed parts. Is it any wonder that some unhealed part should, from time to time, become gangrenous and, despairing beyond any hope of redemption, set out to multiply its toxicity in some vain hope of relief, survival or miraculous release from pain?

And so New Zealand happens. And the Netherlands. So many before. Where next?

We are reeling, we cannot believe it. Gasping for air, we clutch our stomachs and grasp for reasons why…

What made him do it?

As the guns fall silent, the mist starts to clear. Along with the first responders arrives a barrage of shock, anger, fury, brave words of vengeance. Blame. White supremacy and prejudice at every level, lie exposed like an unhealable, festering wound.

It is futile supporting our children standing up for climate change and responsible earth stewardship if we don’t simultaneously root out the stifled thinking that breeds exclusivity and sets up any one group in mastery over another.

There is a connection. It is the continuum that has inclusivity, social justice, care of natural resources, reverence for life on the one end, and deeply etched separatism and fear on the other end.

There is a connection between the greed and exploitation of an outdated paradigm of commoditisation, and the desperate act of a 28-year-old with a deeply damaged psyche. There is a connection between the jaded, gravy-stained-tie wearing brotherhood of white supremacy and the idea that destruction and blood letting are somehow heroic acts of initiation onto a roll of honour in some imagined war of righteousness.

Somehow, the Christchurch shooter believed he was justified not only in his wild and unprovoked attack on a community of peaceful worshippers, but in filming the event to share – God help us – on social media.

This man is one of us. How in the name of all that is Good and Holy and True, did one of us reach such a point of depravity?

For a moment it looks like darkness has won: we are torn apart by a desperate anger. Thankfully, social media and the inextinguishable light of the human spirit won’t let it rest there.

Isaac Rowe wrote: “I sat with my anger until she whispered that her name was grief.”

We are on our knees in horrified grief.

We do not know what to do. So we light candles, buy flowers and go out in droves to console one another, sending prayers and sympathy to the weeping nation of New Zealand whose leader has stood with her head high and proclaimed proudly: “They are us!”

I sat with my grief until she revealed that her essence is Love.

I sat with my Love until she moved me to Action.

I learned that Love in Action is Service. In the midst of my Service I discovered Joy, and in my Joy, I finally found Peace.

Spiritual and political leaders globally have been quick to condemn the Christchurch killings, as indeed they should. The only reason light exists is to illuminate darkness, and there are many leaders who are doing that so well right now.

And still, I question: “What will change?”; “What can we change?”; “How am I changed?”

Those 49 people in Christchurch cannot be allowed to have died in vain to satisfy the ego of a seriously wounded young man. This is a narrative that does not sit well in my soul. We cannot simply bury the dead and move on.

A comment under an article about Jacinda Ardern’s courageous leadership enquired cynically: “Will she go shopping for a pair of clogs tomorrow?”

Oh hell yes. If that is what it takes to unite her people, to comfort them in their hour of anguish and to let them know that they are not alone, I bet she will. And I will follow her lead.

We are on our knees in awe and in hope.

We learn, once again, how to love one another.

* Behr is Cape Town Interfaith Initiative chairperson.

