Where is MH370?

Ten years ago, Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens never to be seen again. It is highly probable that the Malaysian government will agree to launch a new search to locate the remains of the plane. Ocean Infinity will probably lead the search. There are new nautical maps that might be able to indicate where the remains of Flight 370 eventually settled; these areas were missed in the initial searches.

The areas in question were identified by the University of Western Australia and Ocean Infinity. The resting depth of the wreckage is at 5 000m. Many parts of the wreckage were washed up along the African coastline; some were retrieved, others were never discovered. The intact part of the wreckage lies 1 500km west of Perth, Australia. The crash site is probably within a 130km by 89km radius in the Seventh Arc. Humans have played golf on the surface of the moon, images of Mars have been transmitted to Earth, the space-based telescopes can see 15 billion years into the universe but the inner depths of the sea are daunting and formidable.

The remains of MH370 lie deep in the bowels of the Southern Indian Ocean, in a true twilight zone. New advances in multi-beam sonar equipment can collect high-resolution images of the sea floor to locate the crash area, assisted by new advanced software and tracking technology. Radio technology and advanced software could find the wreckage in a 40-nautical mile crash zone, according to sophisticated maritime reports.

The previous search came within 28km of the crash location. A new search today would most certainly find the wreckage. We have new technology, undersea remote vessels, advanced sonar and sophisticated vessels that will bring closure to this mysterious event. * Farouk Araie, Johannesburg.

