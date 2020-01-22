Why the law doesn't have to be an ass









The law can be a complicated subject and I sometimes wonder whether lawyers don't deliberately keep it that way. I once read a book that tried to explain the development of the legal system to ordinary people like me. The author said all laws could be distilled into just two simple mega-laws. The first is simply: Do what you have promised to do. And the second is: Do not encroach on the persons or property of others. Of course there will always be people who try to squirm out of doing what they promised. One of a lawyer's hardest tasks is trying to discover exactly what was promised in the first place. The second mega-law covers all violent crime, trespass and theft. If it isn't yours, don't touch it without permission from the owner. That includes the owner's body. South Africans, it seems, need to be reminded of this regularly. We have a poor record when it comes to violence against women and children.

One of the legal questions that puzzles me is to what extent poor health can be used as a legal tool. We have seen several cases recently of well-connected people being released from prison because they claim to be terminally ill, then they are seen leading perfectly normal lives outside.

Ever since Prof Barnard led the field in heart transplant technology we’ve been pretty good at spectacular cures, but the resurrection of dying prisoners deserves special international recognition.

It seems to me that “trial by malingering” could become an interesting branch of the study of law. Obviously you can’t expect a very sick person to appear in court.

The legal problem is how to determine whether anyone really is “very sick”. Is a judge entitled to demand a full medical examination before granting the postponement of a trial? If so, will the State pay the costs of the examination and can the accused person demand a second opinion?

The problem with the two “mega-laws” is that they rely on people being basically honest. Unfortunately many of the people who appear before a judge are simply not basically honest (which could be why they’re in court in the first place).

It’s easy to see why so many young people are keen to enter the legal profession. It’s a field rich in puzzles and challenges and most people enjoy a puzzling challenge. If you doubt this just page through the weekend newspapers. They’re always packed with puzzles designed to prevent our minds becoming lazy. Maybe they help to prevent too many people entering the legal profession.

Last Laugh

After her first week at junior school little Mary brought home a new friend for a play date.

They were playing quietly in the garden when the friend pointed to an old man sleeping in a deck chair in the shade of an oak tree.

“Who is that?” the friend asked.

“Oh, that’s Grandpa,” said Mary. “He’s very old.”

“What does he do?” asked the friend.

“Mostly he sits in the shade and sleeps.”

“He must be very tired.”

“No, I think he’s practising to be dead.”

