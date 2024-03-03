Zuma’s homophobic remarks a disgrace

GOOD Party rejects the most recent homophobic comments made by former president Jacob Zuma as part of his disgraceful attempt to find political traction for his new party, at the expense of a constitutionally protected minority. Speaking at an MK Party event earlier this week, Zuma described the legalisation of same-sex relationships as a disgrace. He promised that if people voted for the party the laws which allow for it would be repealed, as he wanted “African law” instead of “Dutch law”.

These comments come just days away from Cape Town Pride which is aimed at celebrating all that has been achieved by South Africa in ensuring the rights of its LGBTQIA+ citizens. But instead of celebrating, we are now faced with marching against these disgusting sentiments, on top of calling for justice for 21-year-old Diego Jacobs, who was killed recently in a suspected homophobic attack in Cape Town. Zuma’s remarks go completely against South Africa’s Constitution which forbids discrimination based on sex, gender, or sexual orientation.

And unfortunately, this is not the first time that Zuma has expressed his disgraceful views. Yet too many political leaders, in particular across Africa, are opting to remain silent when such views are expressed. We as a nation still have a long way to go before some of our own citizens respect these rights, and it is a sad day when leaders anywhere in the world are allowed to go unchallenged when making these hate-filled statements. Our LGBTQIA+ community still faces multiple challenges in our society and rejection of young LGBTQIA+ individuals is adding to the number of homeless youth.

* GOOD (Party) Leadership Representative: LBGTIQ+ community, Carlos Mesquita.