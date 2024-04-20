5 tech specs that have us excited for the Redmi Note 13 Series

As tech enthusiasts it is easy to miss out on another launch of new phones, but the Redmi Note 13 Series is not just another everyday launch as these new devices bring with them a lot of interesting features to excite even the most jaded geeks. Let’s talk about some of those features you can find on the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ From R699 PMx36. Image: Supplied 1. Smart home integration Your new Redmi Note 13 Series phone is the keystone in a smart home environment thanks to the seamless integration into Xiaomi smart wearables and smart home appliances. To make this even more seamless you can pick up those Xiaomi smart devices like the Redmi Smart Watch, Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum, Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, Xiaomi Smart Speaker and Xiaomi Smart Fan in an add-on bundle from Vodacom starting at just R9 extra on a contract for a new Redmi Note 13 Series phone.

Pay just R329 for the Redmi Note 13, only R429 for the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and R699 for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. All these deals are available until 6th May or until stock runs out. Speak to your Vodacom agent today to see the Xiaomi smart devices you can get starting from R9 per month, or visit a local Vodacom branch today for the full story. 2. Massive wattage charging Unlike other companies who don’t even give you the charger in the box anymore, Redmi Note 13 Series packs in high wattage chargers for all members of the Note 13 Series.

The Redmi Note 13 has a 33W fast charger, the Redmi Note 13 Pro has a 67W turbo charger and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G kicks things into the ludicrous with a 120W HyperCharger. With so much wattage on hand you will be taking pit stops at the wall to charge up instead of leaving your phone idle like we used to in the past. That 120W HyperCharger can get you to 100 percent charge in just 19 minutes - numbers that were unthinkable a few years ago. 3. 200MP shooters

Both the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G come with a camera trio of a 200MP main shooter complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Combine this glass with Optical image stabilisation (OIS), 2X/4X zoom, professional lens calibration and a slew of built-in editing options, and you don’t just have a new camera in your pocket, you have a content creation suite that is ready to go at all times. Our pick of the bunch is the 2X and 4X lossless, optical-grade zoom. In our professional work covering events we don’t always get to be in the front of the pack to take pictures of the latest launch, speaking executive or celebrity interview. The ability to zoom in from the back of the room gives our readers the quality images they deserve without us needing to elbow into the front of the pack.

4. All that storage While we’re supposed to love cloud storage and its flexibility and space, what we really love is instant access and ownership of our data, which still makes local storage king in our books. That’s why we have to mention the huge 512GB of storage on the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Even when capturing the super high resolution pictures and videos with those impressive cameras, it is going to take a while to fill half a terabyte of storage.

Aside from pictures and video that also means ample space for apps and all their data so if you’re someone who loves having everything installed all at once, you’re catered for here. 5. The best picture in town The Redmi Note 13 Series ships with 6.67 inch screens sporting AMOLED panels. If you haven’t used an AMOLED screen yet you owe it to yourself to get down to the nearest brick and mortar phone or electronics store to see it in person.