Cure Day Hospitals celebrates Mandela Month by donating to underprivileged communities

Cure Day Hospitals, in the spirit of honouring the remarkable legacy of Nelson Mandela, embarked on a special Mandela Month initiative to make a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged communities across the country. With a firm belief that positive change starts from within, Cure Day Hospitals initiated a project to provide essential items such as school shoes, deodorants and sanitary pads to rural areas nationwide. “Our aim was to empower young learners and address the challenges faced by individuals in less fortunate communities. We are proud to announce that we were able to cover all nine provinces,” the hospital group said in a statement.

The Cure Day Hospitals initiative was able to reach the following schools, community centres and homes: Paradise Bend Primary School; Tswellang Special School; Danie Ackerman Primary Methodist; Rusthof Olsen Disabled School; Andrew Murray Orphanage; Ribane-Laka Secondary School; Botlokwa Special School Primary School; Hope Foundation and Thembalethu Community Centre; Kagiso Senior Secondary School; Nhluvuko Drop-In Centre; Bergendal Primary School, Masiza Primary; Kimberley Progress Primary; Daily Bread Child and Youth Care Centre; Mafato Primary School; Ikageng Primary School; Refilwe High School; Ikhutšeng Primary School; Moganetšwa Primary; Futura School; and Gcilima Primary School. Why these items were chosen Cure Day Hospitals recognises the significance of education, personal hygiene, and dignity in the lives of individuals - especially those living in rural areas.

School shoes: Understanding the role that education plays in shaping the future, Cure Day Hospitals made it a priority to address one of the most urgent challenges faced by children in rural areas – the lack of proper footwear. Deodorants: Recognising the significance of personal hygiene and the impact it has on an individual's social interactions, Cure Day Hospitals included deodorants as a part of its donation. By providing this essential personal care item, it hopes to promote a sense of dignity and self-confidence among learners. Sanitary pads: Understanding the challenges faced by girls and women in accessing sanitary products, Cure Day Hospitals extended its support by donating sanitary pads. Its aim was to empower girls and women by enabling them to pursue their education without interruption.