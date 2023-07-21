Fabiani used Furbiani Bears to bring 67 smiles to 67 children this Mandela Day

Mandela Day is more than just 67 minutes on a specific day every year. It’s a mindset, a way of living and a belief in the importance of giving back ― all year round. Fabiani, in partnership with the TFG Foundation, has supported much-needed initiatives at The Children’s Hospital Trust for the past 15 years. This year is no different. And fans of the Fabiani brand can help by shopping at their favourite luxury apparel store, as a percentage from each Fabiani shirt sold goes to The Children’s Hospital Trust.

The brand, well known for its signature finely-crafted shirts, started The Last Red Buttonhole Project as a link to the design of the hospital and a unique way of giving back. Through the years, all of the funds raised by Fabiani have gone directly to support specific projects and programmes that improve the healing journey of children at the hospital. This year, the aim was to build smiles on the faces of the little ones who are patients there – and that is just the start. On Mandela Day, the Fabiani family built 67 smiles through the creation of 67 bears, with the help of Build a Bear. Picture: Supplied For 67 minutes on Mandela Day, the Fabiani family built 67 smiles through the creation of 67 bears, with the help of Build a Bear. Influencers attending / at the event each built their own bear - and these will be auctioned off to their followers, with the proceeds going directly to The Children’s Hospital Trust. These funds will be added to the money generated from a percentage of the sale of Fabiani shirts throughout the year.

Children at the hospital also got to build their own bears – and choose “A life in Style” Fabiani outfit for it to finish off the look. From there, each child and their bear got to pose and walk the “bearwalk’’. The kids even got a “Furbiani Passport” for their bears, to ensure that their furry friends travel through all their milestones. All photos will be sent to the Children’s Hospital Trust to put up in the children’s ward as a reminder of the fun day. One of the latest additions to the hospital in Rondebosch is a new therapeutic play area worth R12.6 million, which was launched earlier this year. Each area in the playground is designed to address the needs of all children, including those with physical, developmental, cognitive and sensory disabilities.

Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital chief executive, Dr Anita Parbhoo, said: “We thank the donors, whose generosity will leave a mark on the lives of children who visit the hospital, for years to come. “As with every donation, any addition or expansion at the hospital is done to bring ‘a sense of normalcy’ to patients, parents and siblings. This is why ongoing support from companies like Fabiani makes a daily difference to little kids at the hospital.” Chantel Cooper, CEO of The Children’s Hospital Trust echoed this. “When you walk through the corridors of the hospital, you can see all the places where the Fabiani family has touched the hospital and the difference they’ve made through their donations. How do I even begin to describe the gratitude that we feel? The relationship is more than just a relationship; it’s almost like the Fabiani team are part of the Red Cross family,” she said, summing up the special relationship between Fabiani and the Red Cross Children’s Hospital over the years.

About The Last Red Buttonhole Project