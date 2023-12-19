Get your payroll right in 2024

Employees should never have to worry about the processes to make payments happen. Payroll is there for a reason and as an employee, the expectation is set that salaries would be paid on time and accurately. However, as with most processes, there are complexities involved in payroll and it is the linchpin of employees and, consequently, business confidence.

As your business grows, the time will come to consider taking on employees. When this step happens, you need to start managing payroll for your small business. This is an important step as it will involve a host of new processes that you will have to manage or oversee. Tax and compliance are two key areas that you need to consider when dealing with payroll, not to mention the fact you want to keep your employees happy by paying them on time.

To help you with this new challenge, we have created The ultimate guide to payroll for small businesses. The guide will help you as you make those first steps to implement a payroll software system within your business and it will assist you as you face several new challenges. From taking on new employees to dealing with PAYE (pay as you earn), this guide will put you in a position to get you ready to manage your payroll with confidence.

The ultimate guide to payroll for small businesses has the following topics: Building problem-free payroll

The basics of onboarding and paying employees

Processing payroll step-by-step

Payroll tax year end

Understanding payroll compliance

Options for small business payroll management

Choosing your solution The next phase of business building You’ve started a business that has expanded to the point of requiring more staff to meet demand. Congratulations!

This is a landmark and critical graduation point that many small businesses fail to reach. It also means you’ll have more complexities to deal with as you add new staff, namely a new set of processes to pay employees, applicable employee tax, and maintain compliance where applicable. All these things must be done on time, every time.

It’s a new world for an entrepreneur to step into and there are many intricacies and scenarios that makes for a unique payroll scheme. It can be difficult to keep the reins on it all. This guide aims to break down the basics of payroll in phases: setting up a payroll scheme

understanding compliance

processing payroll

options for how to best manage it all

