Mother's Day Giveaway: Win a two-night getaway at Gonana Collection's Coral Villa in Paternoster

You know what Mom really needs this Mother's Day? Not just flowers, bubble bath and chocolates, but also a 2-night escape to Gonana Collection's Coral Villa in Paternoster valued at R8000. We're thrilled to offer one lucky winner the chance to treat their Mom, Gogo, Ouma or family matriarch to a memorable stay in Paternoster's oldest fisherman's cottage.

Having undergone a loving restoration and renovation last year, this West Coast gem is just the spot for some R&R with an address along the quieter side of town, known as Bekbaai. With its 3-bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen, long fireside table, outdoor braai area and 60-metre walk to the beach, this is the kind of breakaway Mom deserves! Better yet Coral Villa is solar-powered and serviced daily, so no need to lift a finger or worry about any interruptions to the memory-making!

We're also treating mom to a welcoming bottle of West Coast wine and the chance to indulge in our local organic cheese platter on Coral Villa's front 'stoep' where one can listen to the waves and feel the cooling Atlantic sea breeze. If that's not enough, we're also stocking the fridge with some delectable treats - locally sourced, of course! And if Mom's idea of a holiday includes bringing a well-behaved 4-legged friend, our Coral Villa is pet-friendly, with a self-contained garden and plush bed and bowls.

So make Mother's Day linger a little with a chance to win this two-night getaway for Mom and the family, or Mom and three of her nearest and dearest. To subscribe to the Cape Argus SMS ‘MothersDay’ to 33258 and we will call you back. SMSes charged at R1.50. Free SMSes do not apply. The winner will be notified via email.

This prize cannot be exchanged, transferred, or redeemed for cash or other rewards. Accommodation is subject to availability at the time of booking.