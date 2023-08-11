MultiChoice empowers young female film producer to take on the industry

Pheladi Mminele is a young female film producer from Polokwane, South Africa, who has a passion for bringing the world to South Africa and showcasing the country's rich arts and culture. She is determined to make her mark on the world of cinema. Mminele's love of film began at a young age. She was always drawn to the arts, especially music. After varsity, she enrolled in the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) internship programme, which gave her the opportunity to learn from some of the best filmmakers in South Africa. She also had the opportunity to meet and work with some of her idols, including actor John Kani. Moreover, the internship saw her and her team produce four movies for Mzansi Magic.

MTF is the platform through which MultiChoice provides the skills and resources to tell local stories. It functions through two distinct initiatives: to identify and nurture young talent; and to further upgrade the skills of those professionals already active in the industry. According to Mminele, her internship at MTF was an invaluable experience. She learnt a lot about the film industry and gained valuable skills that she is now using in her own work. Mminele said she was inspired by the strong female leaders she met during her internship. She is now working as a freelance film producer and is passionate about creating films that showcase the diversity of South Africa and its people.

Noting that inspiration is a big part of achieving one’s dreams, she is inspired by two women in particular: Beyoncé and Suzanna Ward. “I really am inspired by how she (Beyoncé) surpasses her greatest creation and comes up with something new and unique. She has an ability to create new experiences for her fans and that’s something that I would like to incorporate in the South African film industry. “Suzanna Ward was our consulting producer throughout the duration of the production of our four films, and I interacted with her quite often. She inspires me because she always gets things done; and when she is in her element, she makes producing look so easy and seamless - when in actual fact it’s not.”