Samsung’s frame TV is better for your energy savings

Your space is a reflection of who you are and how you live, and Samsung is here to help you reimagine it in your own unique way. From March 20 to May 5, Samsung South Africa brings you the Better For [your life] campaign, which is designed to highlight how the company’s diverse range of products serves as an enabler for improving people’s daily experiences. One of the highlight products that are Better For [your life] is The Frame TV that not only brings art to your living room décor and entertainment experience, but is also Better For [your energy savings].

Imagine a TV that transforms into a beautiful art canvas, giving you access to thousands of art pieces from galleries around the world in the comfort of your home. All made possible with the Samsung Art Store. Moreover, this beautiful piece of technology also helps you save energy with its smart AI Energy Mode, which is accessible through the Smart Things mobile app for Android and iOS. This comes as good news when you consider that electricity costs are rising and availability is made scarce by load shedding in South Africa. AI Energy Mode helps you monitor the energy consumption of The Frame TV. It achieves this through features like: • Environment adaptive brightness: The screen brightness automatically adjusts based on the lighting in your room. On a bright day, the TV won't be blasting unnecessary brightness and at night, you won't need harsh light for a clear picture.

• User adaptable brightness: No more forgetting to turn off the TV. This feature uses advanced motion sensors to detect if no one's been watching for a while and dims the screen automatically. • Content adaptive brightness: Thanks to machine learning, the TV analyses what's on screen. Action-packed scenes might need a bit more brightness, while calmer moments can be displayed with less, all without you having to adjust anything. Taking energy savings a step further, when AI Energy Mode tracking is enabled, will unlock a powerful tool – 3D Visualisation Map that can be viewed on the TV set. This innovative map lets you easily check and manage energy consumption for all your Smart Things devices in a clear and visual way. All this can help lower monthly power consumption of The Frame TV.

“We are excited to offer amazing offers on The Frame TV through this campaign. The versatility of Samsung’s products enables our customers to elevate and enhance their lifestyles with convenience, comfort and stylish innovation,” said Mike van Lier, vice-president of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa. “The Better For [your life] campaign is an exciting way to highlight The Frame TV's distinct features, which not only revolutionise how we use our screens to consume content but save energy as well”. Availability

Experience the cutting-edge innovation of The Frame TV with special offers running until May 5, 2024. Get the 75" The Frame Art Mode QLED 4K Smart TV now R34 999 – save R12 000 plus get a complementary bezel to match your space. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the world of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, as well as delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. Samsung’s involvement in the Olympic Games