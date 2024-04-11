Age is just a number for in-form Stellenbosch FC star Devin Titus

BESIDES it being a quarter-final, what makes the Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United Nedbank Cup last-eight clash even more interesting is the duel between the youngsters from both sides. The two teams currently leading the Premier Soccer League when it comes to promoting youngsters will meet at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Even though SuperSport, commandeered by the experienced Gavin Hunt, are the team with more history, form is on the side of Stellenbosch, who currently occupy a lofty second place in the Premiership standings. Stellenbosch forward Devin Titus, one of the youngsters to watch in this clash of the peers, feels that their advantage will come not only from current form, but also from who has the most experienced youngsters. “Gavin Hunt, I’ve always looked up to him because at Hellenic, my previous club, he was … maybe not to say a big influence, but I know him very well. I also went on trial at Wits when he was there (as head coach), so I know him and his philosophy of promoting youngsters,” said Titus.

“Hopefully we can get a win over our peers. I think SuperSport are just like Stellenbosch, they are more about promoting the youngsters … “However, I think we will have an advantage over them because our youngsters are more experienced than theirs. “(Amid the wet weather lately), the preparations have been good, we’re looking forward to the quarter-final clash. We can’t look too far ahead because SuperSport, as you would know, they are a tough opposition.”

The 22-year-old Titus himself is one of those in-form and experienced youngsters, having come from the side that won the DStv Diski Challenge, travelled to the UK and recently helped the Cape Winelands side bag their first silverware with the Carling Knockout Cup. The winger’s combination with his counterpart on the left flank, Anicet Oura, and striker Iqraam Rayners has seen him score 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Building up the excitement 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bsu6FNJkoR — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 9, 2024 “It is good to have your front three combining well together. I help them and they help me. I give them assists and they give me assists, and that helps our goalscoring form,” he said. “Sometimes it does feel like my responsibility, but scoring goals is not my main objective. Whether I score or whether I assist (is not important), but the main thing is to help the team win.” Even though Titus acknowledges his fellow forwards’ role in providing the team with goals, one should also applaud his feisty attitude as that can be counted as one of the traits of a top marksman.

“Yes, I am young, but age is just a number ... Winning is my mentality. Without winning, I don’t think I can be the person I am,” he said. “Hard work is the main priority for me. Without it I wouldn’t be this Devin Titus. “The same thing with winning ... those are my two main objectives for the team, to help them win more trophies. With the Carling Black Label (KO) in the bag, now we’re hoping to get the Nedbank Cup next.”