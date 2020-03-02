All set for ‘special’ 20th anniversary of Cape Town Big Walk

Cape Town - A day of fun, good food and entertainment await participants in the 20th anniversary Cape Town Big Walk. The walk is sponsored by Wholesun Bread and Double O Cooldrinks and is supported by the City. Public relations officer Fatima Van de Rheede said plans were in place and the organising committee was ready to host 20000 walkers for the third largest sporting event on Cape Town’s social calendar. “It’s been a really fulfilling experience for the organising committee as we put the final pieces in place for this year’s event. So many people have come up to us at our community activations to share their memorable ‘Big Walk’ story. This has been encouraging,” she shared. Popularly known as the ‘Big Walk’, the race started as a fund-raising drive for the Islamic Library in 2000, run by volunteers who were keen to provide the community which was deprived of high quality literature.

Over the years, the event grew to benefit other worthy causes in the health, education and community development sectors.

Proceeds will go to the Red Cross Children’s War Memorial Hospital, PinkDrive, Academia Library and the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children.

Van de Rheede said: “With all the sad news headlines of child killings over the past few days, it feels like a heavy cloud of sadness and immense anger is hanging over us all. This year, we wanted to take a stand for all those women and children who cannot stand up for themselves. Our event is dedicated to the eradication of all forms of gender-based violence and abuse.”

With less than a month to go, organisers urged entrants to diarise Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, March 21, when the Cape Town Big Walk Race Expo will be held at the College of Cape Town Crawford Campus.

“On Thursday and Friday the Cape Town Big Walk Race Expo will run between 5pm and 9pm. On Saturday, collections can be done between 10am and 2pm. We urge walkers to please make every effort to collect race numbers and goodie bags over these three days,” said Van de Rheede.

To enter the Cape Town Big Walk - at a cost of R45 - visit www.webtickets.co.za or enter in-store at Pick n' Pay.

For more information, call Saaid Waggie on 0216371607.