‘Battle Royale’ expected at Cape Muay Thai fight night

Muay Thai fans in the Mother City have good reason to get excited, as one of South Africa’s most well-run events returns to Cape Town this weekend. Thaiholics Fight Promotions (TFP) is back with its ninth show since its inception, and its first for the year.

#TFP9: Battle Royale takes place tomorrow at the Sunningdale Sports Complex near Milnerton, and will roll out a stacked 13-fight card. With the lack of Muay Thai events, TFP has been a saving grace for many Muay Thai practitioners as it offers an elite platform for fighters at various stages in their martial arts journey. This weekend’s event will showcase bouts ranging from junior amateur to senior professional divisions on a card that brings some of the country’s top fighters together under one roof.

Fans are also set to enjoy three title fights on the night. The main event is a World Muay Thai Organization professional title clash between Cape Town’s Shane Deacon and Johannesburg’s Thabo Chauke, as these two square off to prove who is the country’s number one professional super welterweight. There will be two pro-am titles up for grabs as Cape Town’s firecracker star Brian Ncube squares off against Altaaf Armien for the SA featherweight title, and PFA’s Justin February takes on Durban’s Stavon Lewis in their WMO SA middleweight title clash.

The co-main event sees two Cape favourites go head-to-head in a catchweight bout between Thaiholics Cape Town’s Rafel Wozniak and Iron Tiger’s Timothy Steenkamp. Based on these two athletes’ past showings, you can expect a fight-of-the-night contender from this one, as both gladiators know how to put on a show. The main card will be supported by a jam-packed undercard, with fighters from around the country looking to earn their TFP stripes, including a welterweight title eliminator between Thaiholics Cape Town’s George Thanathara and Johannesburg’s Nkuli Sibanyoni.