The Cape Town Stadium surface has been declared "unplayable for football". Photo: ANA (file)

Cape Town - Cape Town Stadium management’s failure to prepare the pitch on time has forced Cape Town City FC to move their match against Kaizer Chiefs next Tuesday to Newlands Rugby Stadium yet again. The match was moved to another venue following the stadium’s failure of the traction pitch test, as guided by Fifa standards.

Cape Town Stadium chief executive Lesley de Reuck said that as per the stadium’s standard maintenance programme, the pitch was replaced, resulting in its unreadiness for Tuesday’s match.

“Unfortunately, due to the less than ideal weather conditions which resulted in lower average temperatures, the growth of the grass was stunted.

“This slower growth has resulted in the root system not knitting or binding as well as it should,” De Reuck said.

“On Wednesday, Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis came to inspect the pitch together with senior club officials, and after close inspection we were all satisfied that the pitch would be match-ready by Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, later during the day, the PSL’s Ronnie Schloss deemed the pitch to not be match-ready, based on a traction test that was conducted, which indicated that two spots on the Northern side of the pitch were below the 25Nm² (nanometre) measurement at the time,” he said.

CTCFC spokesperson Julian Bailey said this caused massive inconvenience to the team as well as their fans.

“This situation has caused us all to work extremely long hours and attend over 100 meetings in the process. It’s also done a massive amount of damage to our brand as a club.

“We’ve spent years developing a certain image, we’ve spent countless hours maintaining that image, only for it to be torn apart by situations out of our control,” Bailey said.

On social media, users have also been very critical of the move:

Eish i was looking forward to this match cz i taught it will be played in Cape town stadium😏😏 — Ap😊😊♤♡◇♧☆ (@ap_peteni) August 23, 2019

Cape Town Stadium WAS BUILT FOR FOOTBALL. Non football activities can take place but FOOTBALL MUST TAKE THE FIRST PRIORITY! — Ndabezitha (@MbejeMsizie) August 22, 2019

some ppl from other province already booked a hotel near Cape Town Stadium for the Cpt City v Chiefs game😞😞.mxxxxm Cape Town though! — Zimasa Zim-Dollar Khune Mziwempi (@ZimDollar3216) August 22, 2019

Whatever is happening between Sir Comitis and the Management of Cape Town Stadium needs to be sorted out very quickly.



The look from the Policemen and their horses when we enter this stadium.The neighbours when they see our Taxis in loud music 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JNqeLuagae — TSHAWE ® (@ShaneRadio) August 22, 2019

Will the @CityofCapeTown_ ever take us serious? We, taxpayers want Cape Town Stadium for soccer games. — Masonwabe Nqawe (@Maso_90) August 22, 2019

I'm not sure how a world class facility like the Cape Town Stadium fails to meet PSL playing standards. It's mind boggling. — Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) August 22, 2019

