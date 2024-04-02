Cape Town City need Khanyisa Mayo to fire against in-form Sekhukhune United

The race for a CAF Champions League spot in next season’s competition is beginning to pick up a head of steam, with another ‘six-pointer’ on the horizon. Following their surprise 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates at the weekend, Sekhukhune United blew the race for second place wide open, as they moved to within two points of second-placed Stellenbosch FC.

That result also meant that just five points now separates Stellies in second from seventh-placed Kaizer Chiefs, which will make for a grandstand finish to the season. Direct rivals for these spots, Sekhukhune and Cape Town City, will clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane tonight (7.30pm kick-off). The results of that match could prove pivotal to both sides’ CAF ambitions, with both clubs having featured in either the Champions League or Confederation Cup in recent seasons.

This encounter has all the makings of a blockbuster, with both teams possessing explosive power on attack. That power has worked more for Sekhukhune than it has for City this year, which may make them slight favourites. Babina Noko’s second win over Pirates on Saturday saw the side put further gloss on their DStv Premiership form and stretch their unbeaten run to five games in 2024.

What’s been most impressive about Sekhukhune – despite being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup – is the four wins out of five matches they’ve earned during that period. Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema is a pleased man, seeing that his team are currently the most dangerous in the division, which will worry a City side who have kept one clean sheet in seven games in all competitions.

Pre-match thoughts with Head Coach Lehlohonolo Seema ahead of tomorrow's #DstvPrem encounter against @CapeTownCityFC



🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/m6bd9z2PYh — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) April 1, 2024 Babina Noko have hit the back of the net 11 times in the last five games: the best goalscoring record in the division. Although the emergence of Bafana international Elias Mokwana has been a huge boost for the side, Sekhukhune’s goals have come from various sources, which is a sign of a well-balanced team. For City, this trip to Limpopo seems to have come at the wrong time, with Sekhukhune seemingly untouchable and Eric Tinkler’s men trying to find their first win in 2024.

The Cape club have lost three and drawn three of their six games so far this year, a run that has seen them get knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and relinquish second spot. Impressive first match for Aprocius Petrus 🇳🇦



He takes the #DStvPrem MOTM! 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/6ez8yPwuPI — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 30, 2024 At the core of their problems is their struggle to create and convert chances into goals, something that isn’t usually associated with City or Tinkler.