Cape Town - Capetonians lived to the Springboks‘ motto of being "Stronger Together" by showing out in full force on Friday, despite the fluctuating weather, as the national victory tour arrived in the city.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the team to the parade starting point in front of City Hall before the team drove through the CBD, Langa, and Bonteheuwel.
Speaking in front of City Hall, Mayor Hill-Lewis thanked the Boks for inspiring South Africans in three particular ways.
“First, thank you for reminding us that South Africa can be the best in the world. Your lesson to us is that, if we want to be the best, we have to do our best.
“You took just 80 minutes to win the final, but that victory took thousands of hours of preparation – of doing your best every day, in every task, and setting high standards for yourself and your team,” Hill-Lewis said.
“Second, thank you for showing that winning is about more than just having the most points; we are winners because of our values. You reminded us of the values that make our country great.
“Respect, dignity, diversity, honour, service. These are the values that bring people together.”
The mayor thanked the team for showing that diversity is the country’s most powerful asset.
“From the vineyards of the Swartland, the mountains of the Boland, and the hills of KwaZulu-Natal, from Bethlehem to Bushbuckridge, and Zwide, and Bellville, and Tsholomqa, and Strand.
“Whether your name is Cobus or Cheslin or Retshegofaditswe! You have shown us that when you take all of these brilliant individual strands and bring them together, they truly are stronger together,” said Hill-Lewis.
