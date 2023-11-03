Cape Town - Capetonians lived to the Springboks‘ motto of being "Stronger Together" by showing out in full force on Friday, despite the fluctuating weather, as the national victory tour arrived in the city. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the team to the parade starting point in front of City Hall before the team drove through the CBD, Langa, and Bonteheuwel.

Speaking in front of City Hall, Mayor Hill-Lewis thanked the Boks for inspiring South Africans in three particular ways. “First, thank you for reminding us that South Africa can be the best in the world. Your lesson to us is that, if we want to be the best, we have to do our best. “You took just 80 minutes to win the final, but that victory took thousands of hours of preparation – of doing your best every day, in every task, and setting high standards for yourself and your team,” Hill-Lewis said.