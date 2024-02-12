‘Free Palestine’: Athlone Stadium abuzz with activity for historic Football 4 Humanity match

Cape Town - The Athlone Stadium was awash with the colours of the Palestinian flag on Sunday, as thousands of supporters packed the stadium to witness, for the first time, the Palestine National Football team playing on South African soil. The visiting team played their inaugural match in South Africa against a Western Cape XI invitational team in the solidarity campaign “Football 4 Humanity”, initiated by Sports Stepping Stones (SSS) in partnership with the South African Football Association Cape Town (SAFA CT).

The first match was a momentous occasion, coinciding with the date on which former president Nelson Mandela, known for his staunch support of the Palestinian cause, was released from the Victor Verster Prison on February 11, 1990. Thousands of people were in attendance, chanting “Free, free Palestine” and liberation songs, and perimeter fencing was lined with Palestinian and South African flags. The next and final match – titled the “Freedom Cup” – against a South African Invitational XI will take place at the same venue on February 18.

The Palestine national soccer team plays against The Western Cape XI at Athlone Stadium. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Thousands of people were in attendance, chanting "Free, Free Palestine” and liberations songs, and perimeter fencing were lined with the Palestinian and South African flags. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Donning a Palestinian scarf, a symbol of Palestinian support and resistance, was President Cyril Ramaphosa; Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola; Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa; and Department of International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor along with Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Addressing the crowd ahead of the main match, Ramaphosa chanted “Free, Free Palestine” and thanked supporters for coming out to support the people of Palestine. “Today, we celebrate humanity, friendship, but we are also here to signify our support as the people of South Africa for the struggle of the Palestinians.

“We want to say the majority of people in this country and the governing party of South Africa support the people of Palestine.” Echoing Mandela’s famous words, Ramaphosa said: “So we too are not entirely free until the Palestinians are free and we will stand by them, we will struggle with them and that is why we went to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).” Among the Palestinian delegation was Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub, who expressed his gratitude and lauded Ramaphosa and the country for initiating the lawsuit against Israel at the ICJ, stating the country had a “right to interfere” and give recommendations.

“What you are doing and what the federation of football is doing, is (sending) a message to the Israelis that the Palestinians are not isolated. “That we are with the Palestinians … and also it’s a message to the community that it’s time to end the suffering of the Palestinians – genocide, destruction, racism, fascism. “If you want absolute security, regional stability, or global peace, the only way to achieve that is to unite (for) the resistance of the Palestinian people.”

Thousands of people were in attendance, chanting "Free, Free Palestine” and liberations songs, and perimeter fencing were lined with the Palestinian and South African flags. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The Western Cape XI team won 1-0 against the Palestine national soccer team at Athlone Stadium. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers During their first training session on Friday morning, team captain Mus’ab Al-Batat, said they were “very happy” to have arrived in South Africa and greeted by throngs of supporters at the airport on Thursday. “I am very happy and I hope in sha Allah, we will see all the people in Palestine and in sha Allah the next match we’ll do in Palestine,” he said. “We are coming here to play games and see the people here because we know our feelings, it’s the same.

“The people here love the people in Palestine and we have come here to play a game and to give all the people a message, we are Palestinian... we can play in any country and we need to play in Palestine.” The Palestine national soccer team will be playing two exhibition matches at the Athlone Stadium in February. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Legendary football coach Abubakaar “Boebie” Solomons said despite playing against the team, they too would be supporting their opponents as they took to the field. At the end of the match played in sweltering heat, the home team prevailed 1-0.

Solomons is the technical director of coaching for Safa CT and a Safa national technical committee member, among his many roles. “It’s the first time they are here and I love the idea that we play international games here in Cape Town because normally the international games are played in Johannesburg. “Cape Town is starved of international exposure … So it is our way that we can help and support the people in Palestine through sport and sport does play a major role in the world.

“It can change, like former president Madiba said, it can change a country, it can change people and it can unite people. And this is our objective. We want to unite, we want peace in Palestine, we want peace all over the world.” Since their arrival, the team has been met by supporters flying the Palestinian flag and donning keffiyeh while holding personalised posters expressing their support for the Palestinian cause. Habibia Primary School learners in Rylands lined the streets in anticipation of the team’s arrival on Friday.

The Palestine team also attended Friday prayers at Masjidul Quds in Gatesville, with a welcoming dinner held at the Islamia College Hall on Friday evening. Prior to the inaugural match, there was a push for ticket purchases and support, notably from Gift of the Givers CEO Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. The City provided the Athlone Stadium and other services at no cost.