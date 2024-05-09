‘Hard worker’ Ben-Jason Dixon driving Stormers loose trio

Coaches sometimes call it a “nice” headache to have when all their players in a certain position are fit and firing, and the selection calls become tough to make. That is the position the Stormers management find themselves in with their loose forwards at the moment.

Apart from the injury-enforced absence of Springbok Deon Fourie and Nama Xaba, both prolific ball poachers, the Cape side will have to strike it hot with their loose trio combination over the next two matches on tour as they try to claim a knockout spot in the United Rugby Championship. Tomorrow evening against the Dragons at Rodney Parade (8.35pm kick-off, SA time) they will want to set the tone physically for the European tour, and how they can achieve that will all depend on the combinations coach John Dobson goes for at the back of the scrum. While the Stormers’ game model suits broken play, it’s been challenging at times operating without a Fourie or Xaba, who steal quick turnovers at the breakdown.

But the Cape side have relied on the likes of Ben-Jason Dixon and Evan Roos to climb into rucks to spoil or slow down the possession, and with that, they mitigate the lack of a poacher at times. Hacjivah Dayimani, Marcel Theunissen and Willie Engelbrecht are the other loosies Dobson can select from. Dixon has become so influential that he keeps the talismanic Dayimani on the sidelines. Although a No 8, Dayimani has been dazzling with the No 7 on his back when he starts – but has been used more off the bench recently to make a late impact.

The Stormers have possibly found the perfect loose trio combination with Roos, Dixon and Theunissen, judging by their 42-12 smashing of Leinster in their previous URC match on April 27. It is difficult to see the combination being broken up, unless Dayimani takes the No 6 jersey or Dixon is needed at lock again, which probably won’t be the case soon. Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani said this week that Dixon has been impressive as the side’s ‘bruiser’.

"He is a hard worker, and does have all the qualities to become one of the better sevens in the world one day," Hlungwani said of the 26-year-old. "I have worked with him at under-19 and under 21-level, and it is so nice to see his progress. And because I've worked with him so long, I totally understand what drives him ... What to say to him before a game.

“He has a very high work rate, probably one of the best tackle techniques you will see. If you want to teach a kid to tackle, BJ is that technique in a rugby textbook somewhere. “He is a humble, smart kid with a degree in industrial engineering, while he is playing rugby. “He is a nice example for a youngster coming up that you can be a very good player, study for a degree and work hard to chase to become a Springbok.