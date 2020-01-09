Ellis clinched this prestigious award at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards held at the Albatros Citadel Hotel in Hurghada, on the shores of Egypt's Red Sea, on Tuesday.
This was in recognition for guiding the women’s national team to its first-ever Women’s World Cup tournament in 2019, as well as ending as runners-up in the Women’s 2019 African Cup of Nations.
“I’m excited and still struggling to absorb the memorable moment. When a team excels there is always one member who stands out. I’m just glad that I was the one.
“My award was made possible by the entire Banyana Banyana team and I believe it was a team effort,” she said.