The Khayelitsha Canoe Club, established in 2013 by brothers Siyanda and Akhona Sopangisa with only two canoes, teaches the youth of the community about paddling as a sport, and has grown tremendously since its inception, with the latest offering including canoe polo, a favourite among the 45 children taking turns with the five canoes.
“Khayelitsha is not known for water sports, so when we started the inspiration was to find a way of looking after the environment, and when we saw a TV programme about paddling, we realised that this is what we needed,” Siyanda Sopangisa said.
The club strives to teach the youth and residents who are interested in swimming and paddling.
Sopangisa said besides creating a peaceful environment in the community, the club also worked on keeping the wetlands and the animals that live in it clean and looked after.