Khayelitsha canoeing club gives kids hope









The Khayelitsha Canoe Club is the first of its kind in a South African township. SUPPLIED Cape Town - A dream of transforming a polluted wetland into a meeting place for young people has seen a thriving canoe club established in Khayelitsha, making it the first of its kind in a South African township. The Khayelitsha Canoe Club, established in 2013 by brothers Siyanda and Akhona Sopangisa with only two canoes, teaches the youth of the community about paddling as a sport, and has grown tremendously since its inception, with the latest offering including canoe polo, a favourite among the 45 children taking turns with the five canoes. “Khayelitsha is not known for water sports, so when we started the inspiration was to find a way of looking after the environment, and when we saw a TV programme about paddling, we realised that this is what we needed,” Siyanda Sopangisa said. The club strives to teach the youth and residents who are interested in swimming and paddling. Sopangisa said besides creating a peaceful environment in the community, the club also worked on keeping the wetlands and the animals that live in it clean and looked after.

“At first it was difficult to get the township’s young people interested in water sports. Most of them thought there were sharks and crocodiles inside. They never saw the wetland as a place where they could do anything recreational,” he said.

Sopangisa said the club and the sport has had many benefits, not only for the children, but also the community, through job creation, health promotion and teaching children to be active.

“Our aim is to create a peaceful environment, while fostering the love for a water-sporting scene, boosting the tourism side in Khayelitsha by providing river rafting, protecting our wetlands and the animals that live in it, while making sure jobs are being created and crime reduced,” he said.

What is now a thriving wetland and leisure area was once overgrown with dense forest thicket, and a magnet for crime, with the small pond being filled with garbage.

“Among other things we picked out of the pond were dead animals and furniture. The community was not aware of the wetlands and used it as a dumping site. Therefore, in cleaning it we also educated the community to not litter, as they have been doing in previous years,” he said.

He said a lack of environmental awareness was one of the main reasons the community used to dump their trash in the wetland.

“While the practice is still ongoing, the club continually raises awareness about the problem, using the kids who are paddling in the river to tell their parents to stop throwing trash in the water, Sopangisa added.

