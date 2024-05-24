Padel4Good to host first men’s elite event in Paarden Eiland

Following the successful launch of its first mixed tournament, sporting charity Padel4Good continues to make huge strides on the South African padel scene with another exciting announcement. On June 14, the NPO will host its first men’s elite tournament at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland.

This event will cater only to padel athletes rated between 2.5 and 5 on the PlayTomic App, and only 28 spots are available. This past weekend’s mixed event was the perfect precursor for such a high-level tournament as Padel4Good produced one of its most competitive shows yet, with every game going down to the wire as 32 men and women from across Cape Town left it all on the line, showcasing their skills and array of shots on the court. In the end, Taryn Nel and Luke Potter took home the spoils after an incredible final that kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

It was a game of inches that went down to the last set as a tiebreaker against Tristan Karakashian and Genevieve Korsten eventually ended in a 5-4 victory for Nel and Potter. “This was my first Padel4Good tournament, and let me tell you, it was a sensational day, sensational outing, world-class padel – and it was fun to play in a final,” said Potter. “I think it was more luck for us. We were behind for the entire game. We only had one match point where we were in the front, and that’s the point – well, we didn’t win... They lost it.”

Karakashian was one of the stars on the day, a man with incredible acrobatic skills and shot selection, with a keen eye for precision, who entertained the crowd from the round-robin stages through to the knock-out stages. “To be fair, I think our opponents were unlucky,” said a graceful Potter. “At the end of the day, padel wins. It was super exciting. I appreciate Padel4Good inviting us.”

Aside from providing a platform and opportunity to compete in sport, Padel4Good also aims to help women and children across the Western Cape. With the help of sponsors, ticket sales, and support from players, the non-profit organisation works hand in hand with various brands to assist women and children exposed to and affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty and hunger. The brand has brought on some big brands to assist in growing the sport in South Africa and subsequently helping where it matters by playing a role in protecting and uplifting the vulnerable women and children of the Western Cape and South Africa.