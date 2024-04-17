Roaring Lions could sink teeth into wounded Warriors

OBAKENG MELETSE
The Warriors have hit a stumbling block after two losses in the last three matches blighted their almost perfect start to the season – and the losing run could continue when they come face-to-face with an in-form Lions team roaring with confidence.
The Joburgers are peaking at the right time and are only four points away from topping the former runaway leaders. The Warriors are still in pole position, but the Eastern Cape side find themselves in the unfamiliar position of having to go back to the drawing board with their top spot under serious threat.
The Warriors were humbled by bottom side Boland at the weekend, losing by a surprising five wickets with 18 balls to spare. Captain Matthew Breetzke’s knock of 48 off 34 balls was not enough to help his side in what was one of their worst performances with the bat this season, as they were bundled out for 127 in 20 overs.
Clyde Fortuin used as many as seven bowlers, and all of them combined well to ensure they kept the log leaders in a corner and collected wickets consistently to disrupt any momentum the Warriors tried to build.
While that was happening, the Lions were teaching the Northwest Dragons a thing or two about winning the toss and making the wrong call as they bowled them out for a disappointing 85 in 18.2 overs. They chased down the score with 64 balls left and with that, ended the Dragons’ outside chance of reaching the knockout stages.
Boland will be on the hunt for their first back-to-back victories when they go head to head with the KZN Tuskers in the early fixture (1.30pm start). With a four-point buffer between the two sides, this could be a telling fixture in who finishes with the wooden spoon.
Both teams have been guilty of inconsistency and have failed to build momentum throughout the season. With both sides only having played 11 matches with those above them on 12, any run of good form could still result in an upset with one of the top sides toppled at the death.