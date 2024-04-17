Roaring Lions could sink teeth into wounded Warriors

The Warriors have hit a stumbling block after two losses in the last three matches blighted their almost perfect start to the season – and the losing run could continue when they come face-to-face with an in-form Lions team roaring with confidence.

The Joburgers are peaking at the right time and are only four points away from topping the former runaway leaders. The Warriors are still in pole position, but the Eastern Cape side find themselves in the unfamiliar position of having to go back to the drawing board with their top spot under serious threat.

Matthew Breetzke’s knock of 48 off 34 balls was not enough to help his Warriors side overcome Boland. | BackpagePix

The Warriors were humbled by bottom side Boland at the weekend, losing by a surprising five wickets with 18 balls to spare. Captain Matthew Breetzke’s knock of 48 off 34 balls was not enough to help his side in what was one of their worst performances with the bat this season, as they were bundled out for 127 in 20 overs.

Clyde Fortuin used as many as seven bowlers, and all of them combined well to ensure they kept the log leaders in a corner and collected wickets consistently to disrupt any momentum the Warriors tried to build.