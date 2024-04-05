Salmaan Moerat v Will Skelton a clash of the giants as Stormers get set for La Rochelle

Considering the tough injuries Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat endured over the last two seasons, his return has brought much delight and some needed grunt and leadership to the Cape side. He missed a potential Rugby World Cup appearance with the Springboks due to the first injury last season, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.

After the victorious campaign in the inaugural United Rugby Championship, the 26-year-old had to sit out the whole of last season, including the Capetonians’ first Champions Cup journey. Fast-forward to October last year, when he finally returned, and in that first clash against the Lions, he suffered a pectoral injury that kept him out for almost four months. It brought more frustration for the Stormers and Moerat, but his patience is now bearing fruit, and he has been putting in shift after shift in recent weeks.

He has been on the field in every one of the Stormers’ clashes since a comeback off the bench against the Sharks, and despite fasting during Ramadaan, he emptied his tank every time. Another big game is expected from him when the Cape side tackle La Rochelle tomorrow (4pm kick-off) in the round of 16 of the Champions Cup. He will come up against giant No 4 lock Will Skelton, and it will be a colossal battle where Moerat needs to come out on top to keep the Australian in check.

In his shift against Ulster, Moerat had a carry where fellow Bok Steven Kitshoff tackled him and afterwards complimented the Stormers skipper on the big run. When Moerat asked Kitshoff how he felt after the tackle, Kitshoff responded with “I’m f**ked”. Stormers coach John Dobson praised Moerat’s warrior-like performances shortly after recovering from two big injuries.

— Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 2, 2024 "He has had a very limited amount of rugby since that injury of December 2022, and to come back so quickly at such a high level, it's amazing.

"But he has this new thing where he is stretching his calves, and when we see that, we know it's a sign to take him off."

“But he has this new thing where he is stretching his calves, and when we see that, we know it’s a sign to take him off.” Dobson will be hoping his captain will be on the field for longer than the last couple of games, especially if he is needed in crunch situations to keep the likes of Skelton and flank Levani Botia in check with big hits. The Stormers will also rely heavily on his carries, along with the rest of the forwards, to give them front-foot ball and clean possession at the rucks in order to hit La Rochelle with quick attacks.

— Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) March 30, 2024 Another strong performance tomorrow under his belt will probably put a tick behind his name for Bok selection as well. There are a handful of URC games left for him to build on this form to keep him in the plans of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.