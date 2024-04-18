Siya Kolisi honoured as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been honoured as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024, it was announced by the publication yesterday. The former Sharks and Stormers player, who now plies his trade for Racing 92 in the French Top 14, became only the second captain in Rugby World Cup history to lift the Webb Ellis Cup with back-to-back victories, winning the coveted championship in 2019 in Japan and most recently again in France last year.

Those achievements have embedded him as the greatest Bok captain, while also winning him the adoration of the South African public. Recognised as an “innovator” on the highly-respected list, Kolisi finds himself alongside an elite few sporting stars to be recognised for their international impact this past year by TIME. He joins such luminaries as Super Bowl-winning Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, and Spanish women’s football world champion Jenni Hermoso on the illustrious list of global icons, politicians and artists.

With his entry penned by fellow countryman and Emmy-award-winning comedian Trevor Noah, the publications note that “(Kolisi) has been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any”. “Through political strife,” the entry continues, “an energy crisis, and the effects of Covid-19, Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories – the country’s victories – have meant so much. “Through his wisdom and humility, Siya has taught us what a powerful captain should be: someone who serves and inspires those he leads. And for him to lead a team in a historically white sport, to be loved and adored by fans of all races, is an immense achievement.”

Kolisi posted his acknowledgement of the accolade on his Instagram page. "Being named to the 2024 TIME 100 list is an incredible honour," he wrote, "one that deeply humbles me. It's a profound responsibility to stand alongside individuals who dedicate their lives to enriching others."

The 33-year-old Kolisi is currently injured, with no certainty that he will return to the Bok set-up as captain, or as a player within the future plans of coach Rassie Erasmus. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Capped 83 times for his country, Kolisi also led the Boks to a British and Irish Lions series victory during the Covid lockdown under immense pressure in 2021. The Boks are scheduled to face Ireland in a highly anticipated two-match Test series at the end of June this year at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, and then a week later at Kings Park in Durban.