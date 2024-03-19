Stellies assess Dutchman Gullit, Connor leaves Spurs

HERMAN GIBBS The arrival of defender Maxim Gullit at Stellenbosch FC has been a talking point in Cape soccer circles.

Up to now, Stellenbosch have been tight-lipped on the matter but several PSL clubs have caught wind of the player who was undergoing an assessment at the high-flying Winelands club. Dutchman Maxim Gullit is believed to be on his way to Stellenbosch. | AFP The 22-year-old Gullit is the son of Dutch legend Ruud Gullit and a former youth international for The Netherlands. He previously played for the Dutch second tier club Sportclub Cambuur FC and is presently a free agent. Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie confirmed Gullit’s presence at the club, although a decision on the outcome of the player’s assessment is yet to be announced.

“Yes, we provided Maxim an opportunity to train with our first team for two to three weeks, and that stint has now ended,” said Benadie. The final decision on Gullit will probably be the responsibility of coach Steve Barker. If he wins Barker’s approval, Stellenbosch will have to revisit their foreign player quota which stands at five with Andre De Jong (New Zealand), Ismaël Olivier (Ivory Coast), Anicet Oura (Ivory Coast), Salifu Coley (Gambia) and Prince Amponsah (Ghana). One of these players will have to make way.

Coach Ernst Middendorp of Cape Town Spurs. | BackpagePix Meanwhile, all three Premiership teams in the Mother City will want to take advantage of the March 2024 international window as the national team boots up for the two international friendlies in Algeria over the next two weeks. Cape Town Spurs are in dire relegation straits, even after their marvellous unbeaten run of late. Spurs did exceptionally well to remain undefeated against leading clubs Orlando Pirates and neighbours Stellenbosch in their last two Premiership matches, especially since both were away games.

Those results prompted coach Ernst Middendorp to say, “there is one light on in the basement. To take two points from two away games, nobody expected this”. Spurs may be doing all they can to stave off relegation, but their chairman Ari Efstathiou said the results of other teams close to the relegation zone could have a direct bearing on the club’s fate. Spurs have reportedly parted ways with technical director Sean Connor who was initially brought in after the departure of the previous coach Shaun Bartlett. Connor guided Spurs to their first win this season at the Cape Town Stadium in November when they defeated Pirates 1-0.

A month later, Middendorp arrived, and an unconfirmed report said he and the Irishman Connor have not been seeing eye to eye. As a result, Connor has reportedly moved on. Veteran Clayton Daniels is said to be moving on from Cape Town Spurs. | Backpagepix Spurs have also parted ways with veteran defender Clayton Daniels, who at the age of 39 years, is making way for new blood. Some of the youngsters the club has blooded of late have shown excellent form. With 10 Premiership matches remaining, Spurs will have to continue in a winning vein to survive the chop.