Stellies roar into more Cup contention

HERMAN GIBBS STELLENBOSCH FC remained on course for a second cup conquest this season after their 6-1 win over Milford FC last week, ensuring the Winelands-based side are now considered among the favourites to win the Nedbank Cup.

The scoreline was the club’s biggest win in a cup competition since Stellies’ promotion into the top flight. Steve Barker, the Stellenbosch coach, revealed that his team’s objective was to control the game from the onset. Ryan de Jong of Stellenbosch FC is swamped by his teammates after scoring a brace against Milford. | BackpagePix “My message to the team before the match was that we must start well,” said Barker. “It is important that when you play teams from the lower tier that you impose yourself on the match from the start. You don’t give teams from the lower divisions a feeling that they have a chance of winning.

“We executed well in the opening 30 minutes. We kept the ball and rotated it well, especially on our left-hand side. “We managed some good overloads and then worked our way behind their defence to score the goals before half-time. At that stage with a two-goal lead at 3-1, it looked like it was done and dusted.” Stellies’ foreign legion made their presence felt in the match by scoring four of the team’s six goals. Ivorian winger Anicet Oura scored two first-half goals after joining the fray as a 29th-minute substitute after Antonio van Wyk was laid low by an injury.

After only four minutes on the field, he slotted in his first. He added another goal deep into added first-half injury time to close out the team's half-time lead. In the second half, Andre de Jong, the New Zealand international, scored twice in quick succession – two goals in the space of three minutes. Stellenbosch will discover their quarter-final opponents this evening when the draw takes place at the SuperSport studios in Randburg.

Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch are fourth in the league and in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup. | BackpagePix At the post-match presser, coach Barker was also at pains to explain why Stellenbosch recently sent former Kaizer Chiefs players Darrel Matsheke and Kgaogelo Sekgota packing, much to the surprise of the football fraternity. “It is important that, as a club, one of the slogans is modern football. We are there to support and help players to be professional about what they do,” said Barker. “In both instances, we were there to support and help the players and give them the level of counselling and support throughout.