Damian Willemse, a double World Cup winner with the Springboks at the age of just 25, also has the Currie Cup and URC titles on a glittering CV. So a Champions Cup crown would complete a remarkable set of trophies, and that journey continues on Saturday when the Stormers face defending champions La Rochelle in a round-of-16 play-off at the Cape Town Stadium (4pm kick-off).

The Stormers have shown their championship pedigree in the United Rugby Championship, reaching the final two years in a row and winning the first one. They got stopped in their tracks in the Champions Cup quarter-finals by Exeter in England last season, and want to go even further this time around. “As a group, it (the title) is something that we are working and building towards,” Willemse said yesterday.

“It’s going to be a hectic clash, and we don’t want to look too far ahead to winning the competition. It is obviously a goal of ours, but we are controlling every moment that we can and working hard on our game. “Last season we played away at Exeter at Sandy Park, and it was a different game and feel to where we are now as a team. “Now we are a much more solid (team), and we’ve learned from Europe now and how to play these kinds of knockout games.

“When we played them in December (a 21-20 Stormers win in Cape Town), it was a totally different team. We just came back from the World Cup and their players too, so it was a totally different dimension. “We know they are going to bring their challenge, but we are not going to just sit back and wait for them – we are going to take the challenge to them too.” While last week’s battling win over Ulster may be viewed negatively, Willemse believes that it showcased the Stormers’ ability to adapt to different tactics to clinch victory.

The last two Stormers performances couldn’t have been more different in style, with a free-flowing seven-try 43-21 win over Edinburgh followed by an arm wrestle as they edged Ulster 13-7 last weekend. Now they are getting ready for the champions of Europe, and potentially having to marry those approaches in order to take down the French giants. Stormers coach John Dobson felt that his team had become too loose against Ulster and wasted a few try-scoring opportunities, but that they had been forced to make tackle after tackle in the first half.

Against Edinburgh, the Cape side showed the necessary patience on attack to grab a bonus-point triumph by dotting down seven times, and they will hope to achieve the same rhythm and tempo with ball in hand this weekend. But La Rochelle didn’t win the Champions Cup over the last two seasons for nothing. They have a seriously loaded team coached by former Ireland flyhalf Ronan O’Gara and headlined by Wallaby powerhouse Will Skelton, French stars Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio and Jonathan Danty, as well as Springboks Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule.

The Stormers have their own big names too, though, in the shape of Willemse, Manie Libbok, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and Frans Malherbe, with Deon Fourie currently injured, although it is unclear if he will be fit to play on Saturday. “The Edinburgh game, it did get a bit more loose and we got the opportunity to express ourselves and kind of just flow into our natural state, and the things that we are good at,” utility back Willemse said yesterday. “That’s not to say we are not good at playing a tight game, but half the (Ulster) game, they had all the possession and territory, and put us under a lot of pressure in our half.