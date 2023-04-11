Cape Town - The Mother City is ready to host the 53rd edition of the iconic Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) over the weekend of April 15 and 16. This year’s ultra race is challenging the running community to raise R1 million for charity.

Since its initial edition in 1970 and with no difference to other years, where the event was sold-out annually, the official fundraising partner since 2018, GivenGain is empowering runners to #RunforCharity on a 56km route that passes two oceans, the Indian and Atlantic oceans to meet the intended mark. The organisers of this event said so far participating runners have raised just under R700 000. And with just under 28 000 runners taking part in the iconic race, there is still enormous fundraising potential.

“This year, participants from eight different countries are fundraising including the UK, US, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia. “Donations have come in from 15 countries, bringing valuable foreign currency to South Africa. “Anyone who wants to support a fund-raiser on GivenGain’s global platform can donate in their own currency using world-class international payment methods, with the funds being paid directly to the charity chosen.”

With or without a charity entry, this year’s TTOM runners are making a difference by supporting causes they care about. This year’s top causes that are receiving much needed support from fundraising projects are animals, cancer and children. In support of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA animal welfare organisation, R98 000 has been raised and counting. Cansa, a leader in the fight against cancer in South Africa, will benefit from more than R36 000 in donations, and Mosaic SA, an organisation that supports the orphan care sector, has over R29 000. Attracting over 20 000 local and international participants, runners will begin the race in Newlands heading out towards Noordhoek, followed by the sea view from Chapman’s Peak, before the big climb up Suikerbossie Pass and then pushing through to the finish line at UCT rugby fields.