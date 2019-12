Twilight Run in honour of women who have been gender-based violence victims









THE 37th Community Chest Twilight run-walk will take place today. Cape Town - The public is invited to take part in the 37th Community Chest Twilight run/walk in honour of all women who have been victims of gender-based violence. It will take place today. Chief executive of Community Chest Lorenzo Davids said: “The 2019 edition of the Twilight Run will again attract thousands of Capetonians and visitors to the 5km route that winds its way around our streets.” Davids said it is important to take a stand against gender-based violence this year. “We are working with beneficiary partners that are directly involved with the protection and empowerment, of women and children.

“It is a moral obligation to continue the fight against gender-based violence, and we aimed to create one of the largest public events to honour the thousands of women and children that have been affected by femicide, abuse, neglect, rape and brutality,” he said.

Community Chest spokesperson Desire Goliath said that the Twilight Run happens to take place in the middle of 16 Days of Activism, which gives an even higher purpose for the focus to be on women and gender-based violence.

The roads can be expected to be filed with people dressed up in all colours and superhero costumes, as the race starts at 7pm. The race will take place through the streets of the city centre and will end at the Grand Parade.

Entertainment will start at 8pm and will include some of Cape Town’s young and upcoming artists.

There will be a virtual competition for the best-dressed individuals.

Two organisations will be receiving donations, including The Justice Desk and The Social Makeover. The donations will be handed over at the opening ceremony on the balcony of the City Hall from 6-7pm.

Number collection for those taking part will take place at the City Hall today from 12pm to 5pm. For more information visit: https://www.comchest.org.za/content/twilight-run