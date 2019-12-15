Cape Town - It's an electric time for many Capetonains who came out to have fun and enjoy the rugby at the Cape Town Sevens.
The three-day long rugby tournament saw thousands of rugby fans fill up Cape Town Stadium dressed in a variety of eccentric, quirky and funny outfits.
Despite the inconsistent weather, it didn't deter many who wanted to see some of the best teams in the world in action.
Those in attendance were not only treated to enthralling rugby but also some great local acts such as Biggie, who performed his hit 'Dames', and Early B who kept the crowd dancing.
One couple at the event, Jacobus Smit and Lauren Frantz. said that one of the enjoyable experiences of the tournament was not only the rugby but the vibe.