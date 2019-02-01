Sam Reynolds is the head of the project from the UK and a professional free rider. Picture: Eric Palmer/Supplied

Cape Town - "Absolutely devastated to say that I won’t be able to ride DarkFEST this year. Broke my wrist pretty bad and going in for a complicated surgery. Can’t wait to watch the boys send it from the sidelines though and I’m so motivated to get it back strong enough to ride this line again one day!” - Sam Reynolds On Tuesday evening, the guys had a test session and started warming up on the step up and drop, checking speed for the newly upgraded big beast of a trick jump.

Unfortunately, on a test run, Reynolds didn’t get the distance and had to hit the eject button.

He came down hard on the back of the landing that is like concrete, taking a lot of the impact on his foot, hip and shoulder all on his right, but his left hand and wrist took the brunt of the force and he’s fractured and dislocated some of his carpals and shattered the end of his ulna and needs to go in for surgery, meaning he won’t be able to ride at DarkFEST at Vuurberg Wines, Helshoogte Road, Stellenbosch on February 8 and 9.

The team then used the digger the next morning and reshaped the lip to make it safer.

These guys are pushing the boundaries of what is possible on a bike and with their experience they are often on point, but every now and then the calculations are slightly off and these are the risks we forget when we watch them fly through the air and make these jumps look so smooth and effortless.

A crash like this at normal trails would leave you with a few bruises, but with the sizes the guys are dealing with here any small miscalculation has much higher risk, so they really do focus on trying to keep everything as safe as possible.

“It’s definitely weird not having Sam around for just one day. Like when I changed the take-off, him not being here to decide on final tweaks, there was clearly something missing. Well, the course is built and from now on we’re just gonna ride and take time. Maybe four to five speed checks before we hit a new jump, just to be really sure and minimise the risk,” said Clemens Kaudela.

