Was a moment that the internet dubbed as a clash between David versus Goliath when Faf de Klerk and Jake Ball met in during the Rugby World Cup game. Picture: Screenshot

Cape Town - It was a moment that the internet dubbed as the clash between David and Goliath when Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and Wales lock Jake Ball got caught in the moment during the Rugby World Cup semi-final. Many tuned in to support our rugby players, who have now made it into their third Rugby World Cup final after they secured a 19-16 victory over Wales on Sunday.

The Springboks will face off against England at Yokohama on November 2 to fight it out for the World Cup trophy.

However, it was one moment during Sunday's game - where a number of points came from kicking - that the crowd enjoyed best. This came when 1.72m tall De Klerk lived up to his nickname as "Giant Slayer" as he came face-to-face with 1.97m Ball.