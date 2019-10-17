Cape Town - After finding out that Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp donated £10 000 (R191 309,56) to a charity in Cape Town, many have commended Klopp for his generosity.

"Joy is Round" initiative, run by the Hout Bay United Football Community (HBUFC), aims to raise funds for grassroots soccer through the sale of balls and art made from old clothing and materials .





The Champions League-winning coach is a patron of the club and caused excitement when he visited Cape Town back in 2017.





News of the coach's donation and visit to Cape Town recently made the news after an employee from the club contacted the Liverpool Echo.





According to Sports24 Jeremy Elson, co-founder of Hout Bay United, said: "Jurgen is a fantastic chap to have associated with the club. He came and did a talk in 2017, where he spoke about his time as a manager, his philosophy, football, his ambitions.





"He spoke for over two hours in total, everyone was captivated by him. The most amazing thing about him is how humble he is."





Elson added that Klopp has continuously made donations since his visit and still holds a close relationship with the initiative.





"My friends from HBUFC are organising a wonderful exhibition to raise some funds for our fantastic project," Klopp said in a video posted to social media.





"So go out and buy some tickets for the exhibition and have a really good time. I start from here with £10 000 and hope you will join us."





On social media, Klopp was commended for his actions:





