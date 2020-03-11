WATCH: SA junior pool champ, 12, wins a brand new car

Cape Town - This 12-year-old pool champ is now the proud owner of a brand-new car after winning a national tournament. Taufeeq Murray from Mitchells Plain won the Lease to Race pool contest which was held in Pretoria last month. The tiny pool wizard, who is currently ranked the number one pool player in the South African junior division, also boasts other accolades such as being ranked number two in the Chinese Pool under 18, and the first South African to win the Nine Ball competition held at Vadin Billiards last year. Taufeeq is the proud owner of a new Baic D20, a Chinese brand being sold in South Africa. “It still feels like a dream that at my age I own a car,” says a joyful Taufeeq.

“I am proud of myself for what I have achieved.”

The Daily Voice first spoke to Taufeeq last year when he needed funds to attend a pool tournament in Cyprus.

He never made the trip due to South Africa withdrawing at the last minute.

Taufeeq did not receive any formal training, and learnt all his pool skills from watching his father play with his friends.

The car arrived on Friday and was delivered to his home in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain.

WINNER: 12-year-old Taufeeq Murray’s Baic 20 was delivered to his home in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Supplied

But Taufeeq, who is not even a teenager yet, will have to wait until he is 18 before he can get behind the wheel.

“My father will drive me for now until I get a licence,” he says.

“I will continue playing pool till I am the best in the world and I hope to inspire other young people from my area.”

In December, he was in China to play in the Grand Masters pool competition but only made it to the group stages.

But his proud father Shadley Murray says this was a minor setback and his son has a bright future in the sport.

“I am super proud of him because it is a sport that I love just as much. Unfortunately, we didn’t have these events in my time,” the father says.

“The most important lesson I taught him was never think you’re better than the game and always respect your opponent.”

