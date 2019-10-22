The video has gone viral on social media and has had many people commenting on how much they enjoyed it. Picture: Screengrab.
Cape Town - Recently youngsters have gone viral for doing their very own South African haka.

According to New Zealand's official tourism  website,  the haka is a type of ancient Māori war dance traditionally used on the battlefield, as well as when groups came together in peace. Haka are a fierce display of a tribe's pride, strength and unity. The words of a haka often poetically describe ancestors and events in the tribe's history.

The haka is still used during Māori ceremonies and celebrations to honour guests and show the importance of the occasion in New Zealand, but have gained a lot of prominence due to its use  to challenge opponents on the sports field.

Other Polynesian countries also have their own haka.

The video that was posted to Facebook on Monday has over 12 000 shares, and have over 400 000 views. The video, which is believed to have been recorded in the Northern Cape, has gone viral and had many people commenting on how much they enjoyed it.


Dylan Bennie: "That's awesome I hope the SA team use this energy."

Willyboy Tahuri: "Absolutely awesome. Kia ora* from me here in Aotearoa (NZ) to these lil warriors. Much love and respect boys."

Fadiga Ngobs: "These looks like a version of “STOMP THE YARD” not HAKA."

Jean-Luc Bruwer: "This is why they should never get rid of the Haka. It inspires so many people."

Recently, there was displeasure at how Rugby World Cup fans reacted to the haka ahead of the clash against the Springboks in Yokohama.

The 75000 strong crowd began singing Ole' Ole' Ole' when the New Zealanders started Kapa O Pango.

This was met with disapproval from those who see the haka as something sacred.

* Kia ora (in New Zealand) a greeting wishing good health.

Cape Argus