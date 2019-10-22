The haka is still used during Māori ceremonies and celebrations to honour guests and show the importance of the occasion in New Zealand, but have gained a lot of prominence due to its use to challenge opponents on the sports field.

Cape Town - Recently youngsters have gone viral for doing their very own South African haka.

The video has gone viral on social media and has had many people commenting on how much they enjoyed it. Picture: Screengrab.

Other Polynesian countries also have their own haka.

The video that was posted to Facebook on Monday has over 12 000 shares, and have over 400 000 views. The video, which is believed to have been recorded in the Northern Cape, has gone viral and had many people commenting on how much they enjoyed it.

Dylan Bennie: "That's awesome I hope the SA team use this energy."





Willyboy Tahuri: "Absolutely awesome. Kia ora* from me here in Aotearoa (NZ) to these lil warriors. Much love and respect boys."





Fadiga Ngobs: "These looks like a version of “STOMP THE YARD” not HAKA."





Jean-Luc Bruwer: "This is why they should never get rid of the Haka. It inspires so many people."