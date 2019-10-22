Cape Town - Recently youngsters have gone viral for doing their very own South African haka.
According to New Zealand's official tourism website, the haka is a type of ancient Māori war dance traditionally used on the battlefield, as well as when groups came together in peace. Haka are a fierce display of a tribe's pride, strength and unity. The words of a haka often poetically describe ancestors and events in the tribe's history.
The haka is still used during Māori ceremonies and celebrations to honour guests and show the importance of the occasion in New Zealand, but have gained a lot of prominence due to its use to challenge opponents on the sports field.