What you need to know ahead of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town

Cape Town – The countdown is on for the HSBC SVNS Cape Town, which is sure to be a scintillating day full of rugby, music and entertainment on Saturday. Fresh off their title-winning exploits at the Dubai Sevens over the weekend, the Blitzboks will begin their preparations for the Cape Town edition as the pools for the tournament were announced on Monday.

South Africa have been drawn in Pool A alongside Ireland, the US and Great Britain. The Blitzboks will be keen to keep their momentum going and claim a second title of the season. While all the eyes will be on the game, there are certainly a list of things many attendees need to take note of to make sure they are able to enjoy the day to the full extent: – The festival starts when the gates open from 8am, with the rugby kicking off at 9am. The gates will close shortly after the final match of the day, so attendees can continue the party into the evening.

– Everyone attending the HSBC SVNS Cape Town has been encouraged to download their tickets via their Ticketmaster account prior to arriving at the stadium. There is limited signal at the stadium and downloading the ticket will ensure a smooth entry, and don't forget to bring a valid photo ID to show at the gates. – There's no parking at DHL Stadium, but fans can hop on the free MyCiTi bus shuttle or take in the atmosphere on the Fan Walk to get to the event. – HSBC SVNS is the ultimate event to express one’s identity, whether in full on fancy dress or rocking the latest trends, attendees are urged remember that their outfit should also help them to stay cool in the hot South African summer sun.

– With non-stop music, entertainment, rugby, food and immersive experiences, HSBC SVNS CPT has something for everyone. Entertainment will be extensive at the HSBC SVNS as more than 40 artists join the party across the weekend at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium. DJ Zinhle, Jack Parow, Pierre Johnson and Sun-El Musician are some of the big names set to get the party pumping on December 9 and 10.

This year, the Cape Town SVNS will have artists performing across three stages – the Love Garden, sponsored by Spotify, the Sun Stage and the Beach Club – making it even easier to get down with the hottest music stars. Live music will feature in the stadium bowl, as well as in the festival areas outside of the bowl. South Africa's very own queen of the dance floor, DJ Zinhle, who has held the title of Africa’s number one female DJ for more than four years in a row, will grace the Beach Club stage with a very special guest appearance on Saturday.

Cross-cultural collaborator Jack Parow, icon of the SA electronic music scene Pierre Johnson and Sun-El Musician, renowned for his unmistakable brand of Afro-House and electronic fusion, will join the party on Sunday. Adding to the festive vibes will be roaming performers and dancers while you can get in on some karaoke action, walk the fancy dress catwalk, join a dance-off, or put your mates’ fitness to the test by entering a team into the Turf Games. And you won’t want to miss the incredible Red Bull Moto-X stunt. There’s also the option to go next level and experience SVNS in one of the unique hospitality areas: Spring Hotel – the place to be seen if you're in for a party, with no queues, flowing drinks and non-stop entertainment or the Sun Room – the perfect space to network, watch the Sevens Rugby and enjoy stripped-back performances from the artists performing around the podium.