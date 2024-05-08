Young Stormers flyhalf hoping to make up for lost time

Leighton Koopman HE started the season on fire, and will be hoping to replicate that form if the Stormers decide to let him loose on their two-week tour of Wales and Ireland in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Untimely injuries cut short what was looking to be the breakthrough URC campaign for youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, but he will be eager to put his best foot forward again for his side. The 22-year-old flyhalf was included in the Cape side’s squad for their final two overseas matches of the round-robin phase of the tournament, starting with the Dragons on Friday evening (kick-off 8.35pm). It was during their first tour when he was running the show in the absence of Springboks Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse when Feinberg-Mngomezulu initially injured himself on the back of some strong performances.

A more recent injury kept him out for longer, and he, as well as Stormers head coach John Dobson, will be hoping he can pick up some form at the back-end of the season with an eye on the play-offs. The former champions are not yet assured of a knockout spot, but victories over the Dragons at Rodney Parade, and next Saturday in Galway over Connacht will probably secure them a spot. The Stormers are still in the hunt for a home play-off but need some favours from other sides to get there, so the main focus will be securing two victories on tour without worrying about a knockout spot.

Alongside Feinberg-Mngomezulu, flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis, winger Angelo Davids, and props Kwenzo Blose and Sti Sithole are the other fit players returning from injury. Dobson included only two scrumhalves in Herschel Jantjies and Stefan Ungerer with Paul de Wet on the casualty list. Wings Leolin Zas, Ben Loader and Courtnall Skosan, centre Ruhan Nel, loose forwards Keke Morabe, Deon Fourie, and Nama Xaba, utility forward Hendre Stassen, and props Lizo Gqoboka and Ali Vermaak were also not considered due to injury.

“It is great to have the likes of Sacha, Angelo, Sti and Kwenzo back in the group and we are all looking forward to the challenges that await us in Newport and Galway,” Dobson said in a statement. “The congested nature of the log shows just how competitive the United Rugby Championship has been this season. We will need to be at our best if we are going to get the results we need.” Stormers touring squad