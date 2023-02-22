Despite being homeless, there are days when you are made to fee special

It is an absolute pleasure to bring you good news and uplifting stories from within a space that is rarely positive. Never in my life had I worked as hard and such long hours as when I was homeless, and that was just to survive. But there were days, precious days, when you were made to feel special.

You would stop the “skarrel” and go and read a book, or shower on the beach and then lie there like everyone else with a bite to eat and a cold drink. This happened when someone unexpectedly spoiled you for no apparent reason. Thank you to those of you who follow your gut when it says “give”. You have no idea of the impact it has.

Giving is by definition unconditional, and for that reason (there are others of course), I don’t support “giving responsibly”. Responsible giving has nothing to do with a desire to help someone. It's all about the giver. It’s about clearing their conscience. On Friday, I witnessed two beautiful unsolicited gestures. One was near Hartleyvale Stadium, where a lady hooted, called a homeless young man and gave him a bag of goodies.

The look on his face was priceless and the lady seemed to be enjoying her act of kindness and his response to it just as much. I couldn’t help but smile. Then, walking up to St Peter’s Square, a gentleman who had just emerged from Spar stopped a homeless lady walking in the opposite direction and took out a loaf of bread and a few other items that I couldn’t identify and gave them to the flabbergasted lady, who had up to that time been walking head down, eyes to the ground. Suddenly, her posture and stride changed. She was smiling as she waved her bread in one hand and clutched the other goodies against her.

I expected her to break into song at any time. As she passed and greeted me, I saw her tear-stained black-beaten eyes. I tried to catch up to the gentleman who had so graciously parted with some groceries. I just wanted to thank him but he had crossed the road. I opted not to look like a stalker and proceeded to my destination.

I came back to the Village Greens, and to those who live under the bridge opposite Rainbow House, to ask them about experiences that they could share with me where housed neighbours might have done good deeds for them. I wasn’t expecting much as I know how badly the community wants them gone but again was pleasantly surprised when the first group of six I approached said: “You know what it’s like Carlos, there are two good deeds for everyone that swears our mother.” “The good overshadows the bad,” said another.

Under the bridge, it was also evident that people in Observatory still do more good deeds than bad. A lady had only a few days prior come to enquire about their needs. They had told her “toiletries”. She returned two days later with enough to be shared by all, including those on the Greens.

Again, I thank God for these generous souls, these good people who see humans who are struggling rather than treating them as invisible or vermin. It also reminded me of the house in Bowden Street, where one of the residents has a “gift box”, a wooden box on the one pillar of the house barrier wall, where they and their neighbours throughout the day put items (mostly food) in for those living on the streets. Smiling? SO AM I.

* Carlos Mesquita. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus