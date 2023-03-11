Our homeless crisis requires an all-hands-on deck approach

Homelessness is a critical issue in South Africa, but the country lacks a national strategy or department dedicated to addressing it. The provincial government has been providing funding to the same organisations for decades, without paying much attention to the problem. Municipalities are the ones most affected by homelessness, but they too lack a cohesive plan to address it.

The homeless population comprises elderly individuals, physically disabled people, those with mental health issues, LGBTQI+ youth, young adults who have outgrown foster homes, addicts, those released from prisons, and individuals who have fallen on hard times without a safety net. At least half of these individuals could benefit from specialised supportive and affordable accommodation, rather than temporary night shelter beds. A homeless ladder of accommodation that leads to independent living is urgently needed. The situation was kept under control for a while by forcing homeless individuals out of sight through threats, intimidation and abuse. The City’s Law Enforcement agency succeeded in pushing them to the outskirts, into drains, or up the mountains and down cliffs. However, the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the issue, and the homeless voice gained more attention.

Many of the homeless individuals who were pushed out have returned, and the City has released and dumped people with their City-issued tents, mattresses and blankets, on the streets post-Strandfontein. Unhygienic tent cities are not a sustainable solution. Instead, the mayor should facilitate meetings between ward councillors, homeless individuals, ratepayers and other stakeholders to form a “Continuum of Care” that will take over the homeless issue at the community level. The Continuum of Care should agree on an area within a 5km radius of the ward’s business centre that can be made available as a serviced tent camp.

This plan must be made in consultation with all involved, and the homeless must retain their agency. The serviced tent camps can become community hubs where services such as ablution facilities, water, and waste management can be provided. Volunteers can help ensure development, safety and productivity, and it opens up opportunities for upliftment, empowerment and employment. It will also allow for the collection of data, so budgets can be more accurately allocated towards different levels of safe spaces. In conclusion, the homelessness crisis in South Africa requires a comprehensive and sustainable plan of action.

The government at all levels, along with communities and volunteers, must come together to provide the necessary support and resources to help the homeless. A Continuum of Care that includes serviced tent camps can be a bridging solution, preventing the homeless from sliding back into hiding, and repairing trust issues between communities and the homeless population. However, this must be a step towards a more permanent solution: a homeless ladder of accommodation that leads to independence. * Carlos Mesquita.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus