Another taxi killing threatens commuter safety

Cape Town - Another taxi driver has been shot and killed, this time while sitting in his vehicle opposite a stadium in Paarl at the weekend. The latest incident follows the killing of Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (Pata) chairperson Siyabulela Mandyoli, who was shot dead at his house in Mbekweni on Tuesday.

Police confirmed a case of murder was under investigation, with detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Taxi Violent Unit having been assigned to probe the matter. “According to reports on June 10 at 8.45am (2023-06-10 at 08:45), SAPS members attended an incident of shooting at Jan van Riebeeck Road opposite the stadium, where they were informed over radio about a person who has been shot and still sitting in a car. The members found the deceased sitting in the car with a gunshot wound to the head at the mentioned address. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said. Pata is affiliated to the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) branch of the South African National Taxi Council.

While the latest death is that of a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) affiliated member. Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said they were puzzled about what could be the root cause of the recent shootings because the incident happened a day after a meeting was held. “I can confirm that indeed one of our members was attacked in Paarl on Saturday, he had just returned from the local police station. He was a taxi owner and one of the senior Cata-Boland members who has been in the taxi industry for a long time.

“We met with government officials and law authorities on Friday where he was also part of the engagements. During the meeting we were informed that police and law enforcement have been deployed and will be visible, so this shooting now comes as a shock to us. We are trying to get answers about what is happening. Condolences to the family,” said Sityebi. Western Cape Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie added: “On Saturday, the Western Cape Mobility Department received confirmation from the South African Police Service (SAPS) that a CATA-affiliated minibus taxi operator was shot and killed in Paarl. I am infuriated by this second violent minibus taxi-related crime in the area this week, which threatens commuters, the mini-bus taxi and public transport industry more broadly. The minibus taxi industry must prioritise commuter safety with strong leadership and respect for the rule of law – anything less is a dereliction of their moral and legal duties.“

He said department officials had been in communication with all stakeholders, conducting observations on the ground, and facilitating meetings to urgently assert stability in the industry, since Tuesday. “I have personally been engaging with Santaco leadership this week and have requested priority meetings with the SAPS, the Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, and the National Prosecuting Authority. “We must get to the bottom of this situation to ensure the violence doesn’t spiral out of control and that people can get to work, school and home safely. To this end, there are enhanced deployments by the various law enforcement agencies in Mbekweni, surrounding areas and at the Bellville public transport interchange,” he said.