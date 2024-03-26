Fourth accused in Joshlin Smith’s case abandons bail bid

Lourentia Lombard, the fourth accused in the case of missing Joshlin Smith, abandoned her bail application in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Lombard, 31, made her second brief appearance following her arrest on charges of kidnapping and trafficking last week.

Lombard is expected back in court on May 13, together with co-accused Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn and Raquel “Kelly” Smith, Joshlin’s mother. The matter was postponed for further investigation. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila previously said that the postponement for further investigation included “more information that has come up about the whereabouts of Joshlin”.

“Investigators still need to take down some witness statements and conduct data analysis of cellphones of the accused. “The accused are charged with (human) trafficking for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping. “The investigation continues and more charges may be added and more accused may be added to the docket,” Ntabazalila had said.

All the accused have abandoned their bail applications after the State indicated it would oppose them if they were to pursue such applications. Lombard was arrested days after a former accused, Phumza Sigaqa, was released from custody and the State withdrew charges against her due to insufficient evidence. Joshlin, a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School in Saldanha, went missing on February 19. According to information, her mother had left her in the care of her boyfriend, Appolis.